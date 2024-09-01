Doing Business in Minnesota, a Rosenbauer Perspective | Star of the North

Minnesota is one of the best states to start, grow, or locate your business. In fact, CNBC ranked Minnesota the sixth best state for business in 2024.

Minnesota is home to:

• The #1 health tech cluster in the world (Medical Alley)

• The top-rated airport in the U.S. (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport)

• One of the highest per capita concentrations of Fortune 500s (17 companies)

• Over 1,200 foreign-owned businesses

• Hundreds of thousands of small and emerging businesses and a thriving startup ecosystem

In Minnesota, businesses have a legacy of building things that last while changing the global economy for the better. Whether a company is opening its doors for the first time or expanding, business leaders agree that Minnesota is the Star of the North.