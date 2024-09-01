Contact Us

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Rosenbauer Perspective | Star of the North

Business climate. Workforce. Innovation. Infrastructure. Quality of life. Minnesota consistently ranks high for the factors important to success.  Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. See what role being located in Minnesota plays in their unmatched success.

Minnesota is one of the best states to start, grow, or locate your business. In fact, CNBC ranked Minnesota the sixth best state for business in 2024. 

Minnesota is home to: 

• The #1 health tech cluster in the world (Medical Alley)

• The top-rated airport in the U.S. (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport)

• One of the highest per capita concentrations of Fortune 500s (17 companies) 

• Over 1,200 foreign-owned businesses   

• Hundreds of thousands of small and emerging businesses and a thriving startup ecosystem   

In Minnesota, businesses have a legacy of building things that last while changing the global economy for the better. Whether a company is opening its doors for the first time or expanding, business leaders agree that Minnesota is the Star of the North.

