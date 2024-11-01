Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

From advanced manufacturing to life sciences,
Minnesota is home to businesses as diverse as our workforce.
Minnesota is home to:
• The #1 health tech cluster in the world (Medical Alley)
• The top-rated airport in the U.S. (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport)
• One of the highest per capita concentrations of Fortune 500s (17 companies)
• Over 1,200 foreign-owned businesses
• Hundreds of thousands of small and emerging businesses and a thriving startup ecosystem
In Minnesota, businesses have a legacy of building things that last while changing the global economy for the better. Whether a company is opening its doors for the first time or expanding, business leaders agree that Minnesota is the Star of the North.