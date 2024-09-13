DOE To Invest $9M To Support Clean Manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will invest an additional $9 million in the Industrial Training and Assessment Centers (ITAC) Implementation Grants program. This funding will support 47 small- and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) across the country to implement a wide variety of energy and efficiency projects. Efforts include installing onsite solar and heat pumps, improving lighting and heating, and electrifying industrial equipment and fleets.
Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), the ITAC Implementation Grants program provides up to $300,000 to manufacturers to implement recommendations made by DOE and other qualified energy assessments.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is powering a clean energy transition, delivering new manufacturing opportunities throughout the nation,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE is ensuring American leadership in advanced manufacturing by training the next generation of clean energy workers and mitigating upfront costs for small-and-medium sized manufacturers to increase their energy efficiency.”
The grants will help SMMs, which comprise more than 90% of the nation’s manufacturing base, leverage federal support and local expertise to identify cost-effective opportunities to improve energy efficiency, increase competitiveness, and reduce emissions. The 47 selections are expected to abate more than 28,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, equivalent to about 115 small businesses’ annual emissions.
To continue supporting U.S. manufacturers, DOE also announced that the ITAC program is open for additional applications, and announced 11 additional entities to provide and coordinate energy assessments across eight states, greatly expanding access to the ITAC implementation grants.
For more than four decades, the ITAC program, managed by MESC, has provided more than 21,000 energy assessments at SMMs and typically identify more than $150,000 in potential annual energy savings opportunities for every manufacturer.
This $9 million investment will leverage an additional $14 million in industry investment to support the 47 grants. Fifteen projects will benefit disadvantaged communities by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and non-greenhouse gas co-pollutants and supporting local jobs.
Ohio’s Aviation, Construction Industries Land $2.9M In Workforce Development Funds
EDA investment will support workforce development programs for the aviation and construction industries throughout the region, including Appalachia.
This week, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will invest $2.9 million to support workforce development programs in Ohio that will grow the aviation and construction industries throughout the region, including Appalachia.
The EDA investments are:
- Western Reserve Port Authority in Youngstown will receive a $2.2 million EDA grant for construction of a new flight school and aviation center. The project will be matched with $2.2 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain 300 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
- Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District in Thurman will receive a $710,718 EDA grant to purchase heavy equipment needed to attract trainees and provide necessary certifications for jobs in the construction industry. The project will be matched with $177,681 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, according to grantee estimates.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally developed strategies designed to create economic opportunity,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and External Affairs Cristina Killingsworth. “EDA is proud to partner with communities throughout Ohio to create hands-on training opportunities that will grow the state’s talent pool to meet demand for skilled workers. These workers are essential for construction projects throughout the region, as well as pilots and flight mechanics who will support the region’s growing aviation industry.”
The projects are funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. ACC projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.