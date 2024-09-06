Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Industries » Renewable Energy

DOE To Invest $430M In Hydropower Upgrades Across 33 States

Incentives support capital improvements to improve grid resilience and dam safety, enable environmental and recreational improvements at hydropower facilities.

Hydropower currently accounts for nearly 27% of renewable electricity generation in the U.S., as well as 93% of all utility-scale energy storage, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). However, the fleet is aging, and many facilities are in need of repair and upgrades.

In response, the DOE has selected 293 hydroelectric improvement projects across 33 states that will receive up to $430 million in incentive payments. The funds will be used to to upgrade hydropower facilities that have been in operation for an average of 79 years. Administered by the Grid Deployment Office (GDO) and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentives program will enhance dam safety, improve grid resilience at 215 facilities, and protect 6,000 existing jobs at hydropower facilities as well as contractors and vendors.

hydropower, hydroelectric infrastructure, grid resilience
Click image above for the full list of 293 hydroelectric improvement projects.

“As our earliest form of renewable energy generation, hydropower has reliably kept America running for almost 150 years—and the Biden-Harris Administration is ensuring these long-standing facilities can continue the steady flow of clean power,” commented U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Today’s funding will expand and modernize our hydropower fleet, while protecting thousands of American jobs.”

DOE Invests In Hydroelectric Facilities Across U.S.

The incentives support capital improvements directly related to three main areas of hydropower: improving grid resilience, improving dam safety, and enabling environmental and recreational improvements to hydropower facilities. Within DOE’s portfolio and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentives are complemented by two additional hydroelectric incentives:

hydropower, hydroelectric infrastructure, grid resilience
Santee Cooper’s Jefferies Hydroelectric Station in South Carolina, which has been generating electricity for more than 80 years, is among the 215 hydropower dams that will receive DOE funding to improve grid resilience. (Photo: Santee Cooper)

The 293 projects will:

  • Strengthen grid resilience at hydropower dams.
  • Improve dam safety by upgrading aging dam infrastructure and strengthening existing infrastructure against extreme weather events.
  • Facilitate environmental and recreational improvements to hydropower infrastructure that will improve water conditions and expand surrounding habitat and passage for fish and other species, and upgrade recreational facilities near dams.

In 2025, the DOE plans to release a second round for Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectric Incentives. 

Check out all the latest economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection news related to clean energy and renewable energy.
Sponsored Content

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Capital Investment, Clean Energy, Department of Energy, DOE, Economic Development, Grid Resilience, Hydroelectricity, Hydroelectricity Incentives, Hydropower, renewable energy, Santee Cooper

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama: The Talent Is Still Here

The fastest growing economy in the country is right here in the Southeast—and Gadsden, Alabama is centrally located for success.

Listen Now – South Carolina Embraces The Future: A Talk With Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III

From launch to legacy, companies find opportunity for growth and profitability in South Carolina. Hear success stories, and what the future holds for the next generation of business.

Previous

Autonomous Shuttle Maker Chooses Florida for First U.S. Plant

Next

White River Energetics To Expand Its Arkansas Presence

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly