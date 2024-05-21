Divert, Inc. has selected Harrison, Ohio as the location of a future Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility. In line with the company’s mission to “Protect the Value of Food™,” Divert’s new facility is expected to prevent and process wasted food and spark local economic development by bringing new jobs to Hamilton County.

“For nearly 17 years, Divert has pioneered advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure that prevent wasted food,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder of Divert. “Hamilton County is an important hub for agriculture and food manufacturing, and we are eager to introduce our mission and solutions to benefit this area. Divert is grateful to have significant local support, and we are ready to get to work to make a positive environmental, economic, and social impact on this community.”

The U.S. produces more than 63 million tons of wasted food annually. At the same time, wasted food accounts for up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In Hamilton County, Ohio alone, 60 million pounds of food is wasted a year, equivalent to approximately 74 pounds per person. With the food insecurity rate in the county at 12.5%, nearly 1% higher than the national average, there is a clear opportunity to address this crisis.

Divert is tackling this problem across the U.S. and soon in Ohio, leveraging technology enabled infrastructure to prevent food from going to waste by converting inedible wasted food into renewable energy. The facility will also provide companies with actionable data to take preventative steps to waste less food and donate more to feed people, addressing food insecurity.

“Transforming wasted food material into renewable natural gas energy underscores our region’s dynamic, advanced manufacturing sector and unwavering dedication to innovation” said Kimm Lauterbach, Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati president and CEO. “Additionally, Divert’s commitment to rescuing and redirecting edible food to our community aligns with the collective effort to foster prosperity and well-being for all across the region.”

“We welcome Divert’s first investment in Ohio, which attracts a company to Hamilton County that will bring its cutting-edge, sustainable technology while creating 50 new jobs,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Divert’s advanced system of creating energy while reducing food waste will move forward with the ingenuity and hard work of Ohioans as the company leverages the customers, partnership and talent it needs to thrive.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Divert to the community,” said Harrison Mayor Ryan Grubbs. “And we celebrate the successful collaboration between our regional and state partners that has brought this esteemed company to our area. Divert’s presence not only fills a critical need for our community, region and the State of Ohio, but also strengthens our local economy and workforce. We look forward to supporting Divert’s growth and shared success in the years to come.”

“The Harrison Township Board of Directors, Hamilton County, welcomes Divert, Inc. to the Harrison Township/City of Harrison Joint Economic Development District,” said Tom Losekamp, president of the Harrison Township Board. “Divert is a company using technology to focus on recycling food waste in our society into a usable, clean energy resource. We look forward to partnering with Divert for the benefit of the surrounding community and state. By locating near a farming area, any food produced by these farms may come back as food waste, turned into gas, and sold to the residents to help improve their lives.”

“As the Chair of the Hamilton County Solid Waste Policy Committee, waste diversion is a top priority,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus. “Only by collaborating in taking bold steps will we be able to make a difference together. I am excited to welcome this facility to Hamilton County and grateful to add Divert to our list of valuable partners in this effort.”

“Kroger is proud to collaborate with Divert to further our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, which aims to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across our business,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “Divert’s facilities are instrumental in supporting our operational efforts and Divert’s new facility in Ohio will greatly benefit our local communities by providing the necessary infrastructure to efficiently manage and recycle unsold organic products.”

Divert operates 13 facilities across the U.S., capturing wasted food from retailers, food manufacturers, and other companies, transforming it into carbon-negative renewable energy, thereby preventing it from emitting harmful methane in landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To date, the company has processed 2.6 billion pounds of wasted food and helped to facilitate the donation of over 14 million pounds of food to feed communities in need.