DICK’s Sporting Goods To Create 300 Jobs In Fort Worth, Texas

The company is building an 800,000-square foot distribution center, its sixth facility of this kind across the U.S.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has plans to construct an 800,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, which is expected to bring 300 new full-time jobs to the region over the next 10 years.

The next generation facility will support DICK’S business in Texas and provide distribution capabilities to more than 100 stores across several states. The company selected Fort Worth for its business-friendly environment, qualified and reliable workforce and proximity to their existing – and expanding – physical footprint across Texas. The Fort Worth location joins the existing DICK’S distribution network that includes facilities in Georgia, New York , Arizona, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Fort Worth
A rendering of the new DICK’S Sporting Goods’ distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo: DICKS’S Sporting Goods’)

“We’re thrilled to announce our plans to build and open a distribution center in Fort Worth,” said Sean Whitehouse, DICK’S Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. “This facility will support the rapid growth of our business, including in the state of Texas, and enable more efficient and effective flow of product to athletes whether they shop in-store or online. We’re also excited to play an active role in the Fort Worth community.”

The distribution center will be located on an 89.5-acre site within the Risinger/35 Logistics Park, a development by Hillwood, at Risinger Road and Old Burleson Road. Hillwood, the developer of AllianceTexas, and Hillwood Construction Services, will develop and construct this new build-to-suit project.

“Hillwood is honored to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods to deliver their next-generation distribution facility at our Risinger/35 Logistics Park development in south Fort Worth,” said Reid Goetz, Senior Vice President of Hillwood. “DICK’S Sporting Goods is a best-in-class company with a premier brand, we are proud they have selected Fort Worth and our highly experienced, vertically-integrated Hillwood industrial development team for this substantial new facility investment and supply chain network expansion.”

With this facility, DICK’S will pursue sustainability initiatives such as high-efficiency lighting and HVAC, recycled and environmentally friendly construction materials, energy management systems and recycling programs for corrugate and plastics.

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin early this fall with a groundbreaking, and the building phase is expected to produce more than 800 temporary construction jobs to the area. The facility is expected to open in early 2026.

Kris Bjorson, Jamie Galati and Blake Rogers of JLL represented DICK’S Sporting Goods and Reid Goetz, Samuel Rhea, and Jack Barkley represented Hillwood in the transaction. Stream’s National Program Management team under the leadership of Joe Iatauro and Patrick Daugherty are providing owner’s representative services – overseeing Hillwood in the development of the new distribution center. GSR is the project’s lead architect and Westwood is the civil engineering design firm for the project.

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
AllianceTexas, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Distribution Center, Fort Worth, Hillwood Development Company, Single Location, Texas

