Dickies To Relocate To Orange County, California

Dickies, a Texas-based apparel company, will be relocating its headquarters from Fort Worth, Texas to Orange County, California. This announcement brings new jobs to California, adding to the state’s diverse economy.

“California continues to lead the way with a strong job market and consistent economic growth. We are pleased to welcome Dickies to the Golden State — the fifth largest economy in the world and a welcoming place to grow and support their ongoing success,” said Governor Gavin Newsom

Dickies will relocate their headquarters from Texas to California. (Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

Dickies, a workwear and lifestyle apparel company, will open its new headquarters in Costa Mesa, California in early 2025. Its parent company, VF Corporation, also manages Vans, another well-known California-based apparel company.

California is the fifth largest economy in the world for the seventh consecutive year, with a nominal GDP of nearly $3.9 trillion in 2023 and a growth rate of 6.1% since the year prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. On a per capita basis, California is the second-largest economy in the world among large economies.