Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Far West » California

Dickies To Relocate To Orange County, California

The apparel company is moving its headquarters from Fort Worth, TX to Orange County.

Dickies, a Texas-based apparel company, will be relocating its headquarters from Fort Worth, Texas to Orange County, California. This announcement brings new jobs to California, adding to the state’s diverse economy. 

“California continues to lead the way with a strong job market and consistent economic growth.  We are pleased to welcome Dickies to the Golden State — the fifth largest economy in the world and a welcoming place to grow and support their ongoing success,” said Governor Gavin Newsom

Orange County
Dickies will relocate their headquarters from Texas to California. (Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

Dickies, a workwear and lifestyle apparel company, will open its new headquarters in Costa Mesa, California in early 2025. Its parent company, VF Corporation, also manages Vans, another well-known California-based apparel company.

California is the fifth largest economy in the world for the seventh consecutive year, with a nominal GDP of nearly $3.9 trillion in 2023 and a growth rate of 6.1% since the year prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. On a per capita basis, California is the second-largest economy in the world among large economies.

Check out all the latest news related to California economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

California, Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Manufacturing, Retail, Site Selection Factors, USA - Far West

apparel, california, Dickies, Governor Gavin Newsom, Headquarter Relocation, headquarters, Manufacturing, Orange County, relocation, Single Location

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Explore Minnesota

With a diverse economy built on industry-leading companies, thriving small businesses, high innovation rates, world-class infrastructure and a skilled, educated, and engaged workforce, there’s room for everyone to thrive.

Featured Video
Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Micro Bird To Invest $30M, Build Buses In New York

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly