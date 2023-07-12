DHL Express Opens New Hub In Atlanta

DHL Express will invest $84.5 million in its Americas region hub based at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia. With a focus on sustainability, the investment further strengthens the company’s connections and service capabilities between the U.S. and key global markets, increasing capacity, speeding transit times, and adding resilience to its network.

Spanning 100,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art hub establishes direct connections between 19 cities in the Southeastern U.S. and key global markets, including Europe and major DHL hubs worldwide. Future plans involve adding flight connections to Hong Kong, Mexico, the U.K., and Puerto Rico.

The DHL Atlanta Hub also sets new standards for sustainability, generating up to 50% of its on-site energy consumption through 65,000 square feet of rooftop solar panels, preventing the release of 380 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. The remaining energy consumed on-site is sourced from renewable sources through Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), guaranteeing zero emissions from electricity consumption. Moreover, the hub employs environmentally conscious features such as LED lights, electric forklifts, dock seals, and rapid rise doors, further minimizing its environmental impact.

“The new DHL Express Atlanta Hub represents a milestone in our ongoing pursuit of sustainability and technological advancement. It also exemplifies our belief in the power of international trade and recognizes the significance of Atlanta and the Southeast U.S. in the global marketplace,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. “By fostering commerce and bridging borders worldwide, this hub not only generates economic growth but also creates job opportunities in Atlanta. We take great pride in contributing to the prosperity of the communities where people live and raise their families.”

The Atlanta hub operates as a fully automated facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology capable of sorting up to 20,000 pieces per hour. To ensure swift clearance of DHL customer shipments, the hub employs in-house Customs brokers and collaborates with on-site U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel. Additionally, DHL implements advanced threat detection and security screening technologies, effectively preventing the entry of illegal and hazardous commodities into its network.