DHL Express And Anthro Energy Investing $316M Into New Facilities In Kentucky

DHL Express will open a new aviation maintenance facility in Northern Kentucky, a $292 million investment creating 300 new, full-time jobs.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new maintenance facility at our CVG Global Hub is a testament to that commitment,” said Andrew Williams, CEO, DHL Express Americas. “By enhancing our operational capabilities, we are not only reducing delays and ensuring faster service but also expanding our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers with even greater efficiency and reliability.”

“I am thrilled to support DHL’s continued growth in our state,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This expansion not only brings new jobs to the region but also strengthens Kentucky’s position as the premier logistics hub in the United States. Thank you to the leaders at DHL for their continued commitment to the commonwealth.”

DHL Express to invest $292 million into aviation maintenance facility, creating 300 jobs. (Photo: DHL)

The project, which has increased in scope since it was originally announced in July 2023 as a $192 million investment, will include the construction of a 305,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art aviation maintenance facility and expanded aircraft apron at the company’s Global Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The new operation will enable more efficient repairs, reducing aircraft downtime and improving service reliability to support timely customer deliveries. The expansion of the aircraft apron will allow for the accommodation of more aircraft, increasing the capability to handle a larger volume of shipments. Additionally, the facility will allow for the weatherproofing of line maintenance activities that will accommodate maintenance tasks for DHL’s fleet of 737s, 767s, and 777s.

DHL Express is part of DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, and is a global leader in mail, delivery and logistics. With approximately 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling sustainable global trade flows. DHL’s CVG hub currently operates on 194 acres with 67 aircraft parking gates and 6.4 million square feet of ramp area. The operation sits at the heart of the DHL Express network with 117 daily flights and a fleet of 64 aircraft, connecting customers from more than 220 countries and territories worldwide to every corner of the U.S., and is one of three DHL global superhubs, with the other two based in Hong Kong and Germany.

In Louisville, Anthro Energy Granted $24.9 Million DOE Grant

In an important step to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for advanced battery technologies, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) selected Anthro Energy for a $24.9 million grant to establish the first large-scale, U.S.-owned and operated advanced electrolyte production facility. This grant is part of the DOE’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which provides historic investments to modernize American infrastructure, foster clean energy innovation, and create high-paying union jobs.

Anthro will use this grant to transform an existing manufacturing site into a state-of-the-art 25 GWh production facility in Louisville, Kentucky, dedicated to producing 12,000 metric tons of advanced electrolyte each year. This high-performance electrolyte will significantly enhance the safety, lifespan, and performance of modern lithium-ion battery (LIB) cells. Furthermore, it will accelerate the commercialization of innovative battery technologies, including silicon anodes and high-voltage cathodes. These cutting-edge batteries will be utilized across a range of applications, including electric vehicles, defense, and consumer electronics.

“We are thrilled to be selected for this award, which represents a pivotal moment for both Anthro Energy and the future of the U.S. battery industry. Establishing the nation’s first facility for domestic production of advanced electrolytes is a game-changer; it strengthens our energy independence, bolsters the battery supply chain, and propels us toward a clean energy economy,” stated David Mackanic, CEO of Anthro Energy. “The support from the DOE and the state of Kentucky has been key in helping us realize this vision, as we continue to push the boundaries of sustainable energy innovation.”

At full capacity, the facility will create 114 full-time jobs and 390 temporary construction jobs, providing significant economic benefits to Louisville and its surrounding communities. This project aligns with regional goals and has garnered strong local support, with endorsements from Congressman McGarvey and the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development.

In line with its commitment to community engagement, Anthro Energy has dedicated $2.5 million to initiatives that will benefit the local community. These efforts will prioritize workforce development, local education, and long-term sustainability, ensuring that the residents of Louisville will benefit from the facility’s operations.