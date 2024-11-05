DG Fuels To Open $5B SAF Production Facility In Minnesota

DG Fuels, a U.S.-owned sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) company, in cooperation with The Minnesota SAF Hub, has selected the city of Moorhead, Minnesota, for its new production facility serving the Great Lakes region. The plant will produce 193 million gallons of zero- or low-CO2 lifecycle emissions SAF per year and will meet ASTM fuel standards. Production is expected to begin in 2030.

DG Fuels’ manufacturing process uses cellulosic biomass in the form of lower-value agricultural by-products such as corn stover and timber waste as its carbon feedstock. It also incorporates various forms of clean hydrogen feedstock to produce near-zero carbon fuel. “DG Fuels’ baseline process differs from other systems by having little or no environmental emissions either to the atmosphere or waters while at the same time providing significant economic value to the agricultural communities and farmers that we partner with,” said Michael C. Darcy, Chief Executive Officer of DG Fuels.

The Clay County, Minnesota region, known for its productive farmland and abundant timber resources, stands to generate millions of dollars per year in additional on-farm income by converting corn stover and timber waste into high-value SAF. The project will provide 650 quality jobs, offer a local community coordinator, and include a comprehensive multi-million-dollar community benefits package that will directly enhance the county’s infrastructure, quality of life, and local strategic plan. “Adding value to our region’s agricultural economy is a top priority and fits perfectly with Moorhead’s development strategy,” said Mayor Shelly Carlson.

DG Fuels to open new production facility in Moorhead, MN, creating 650 jobs. (Image: Adobe Stock/Laongdaow)

The DG Fuels SAF facility will cost over $5 billion and is expected to be constructed over a four-year period. “The DG Fuels facility is expected to deliver over $50 billion of economic impact across the state over the next 30 years,” stated Darcy.

“The Minnesota SAF Hub is a bold, public-private partnership focused on building the world’s first industrial-scale sustainable aviation fuel economy in Minnesota. Our initial milestone is to deliver 100 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel to MSP International Airport by 2030. The DG Fuels project announced today would produce 193 million gallons of SAF utilizing agricultural and forest waste products — nearly double our 2030 goal,” said Peter Frosch, President and CEO of the GREATER MSP Partnership, which created and leads the Minnesota SAF Hub.

“GREATER MSP is excited to work with DG Fuels to deliver on this historic investment in the state of Minnesota, which will create hundreds of good jobs across the state and billions of dollars in new economic activity while creating a climate change solution the country and world urgently need,” Frosch said.

In August 2024, DG Fuels opened their first midwest production facility in Phelps County, Nebraska, with plans of producing nearly 200 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel annually.