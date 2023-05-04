Delta Star To Expand Operation In Virginia

Delta Star, Inc. will invest $30.2 million to expand its manufacturing and headquarters operation in Lynchburg, Virginia. The expansion involves a new 80,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support its mobile and power transformer operations to meet the increased demand of this growing and vital sector of the economy. The project also includes a 14,000-square-foot corporate building to consolidate headquarters and office function requirements. Virginia successfully competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 149 new jobs.

“We believe Delta Star’s core values give us the power to build a strong business, culture, and way of life. These values have been a guide for our behavior, creating an environment that places the needs of those we serve, as well as multiple generations of family members who have shared this road with us, at the center of all that we do,” said Jason Greene, Delta Star CEO. “The Commonwealth of Virginia offers a unique set of advantages such as transportation access, business-friendly attitude at both state and local levels, along with exceptionally well-executed and supported workforce development and recruitment programs. Lastly, the significant economic development and growth of the Lynchburg region through numerous programs, projects, and investments have made a lasting impact, one that Delta Star is committed to continually supporting in the cultivation of a thriving region and state.”

Founded in 1908, Delta Star is recognized as an industry leader in pursuit of continuously improving the performance, delivery, and reliability of power to meet the energy needs of the future. Delta Star established its Lynchburg facility in 1962, and eventually moved its corporate headquarters to the plant. The company’s more than 915 employees are committed to providing peace of mind through reliably connecting people in communities throughout North America to one of life’s most basic needs—electricity. The Lynchburg facility employs more than 460.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin approved an $850,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with the project. Delta Star is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America,’ they are also ‘Made in Virginia.’ We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

Support for Delta Star’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly.