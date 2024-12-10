Delta Electronics Expands Texas Campus, Will Hire 1,500

Delta Electronics, Inc., a Taiwan-based global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based solutions, has disclosed plans to expand its campus in Plano, Texas. Founded in 1971, Delta Electronics has a workforce of more than 81,000 employees across operations worldwide, which include an existing 435,000-square-foot advanced R&D and manufacturing facility in Plano focused on developing smart energy-saving solutions for AI and cloud data centers, telecom networks, EV charging, and other applications.

With a significant construction conceived in two new phases, Delta Electronics plans to build a 477,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 90,000-square-foot office building in phase 2, and a future 477,000-square-foot facility in phase 3, both located at Lotus Drive. The company’s existing operations in the Lone Star State, the 435,000-square-foot building at 601 Data Drive, include a new R&D center as well as major manufacturing capabilities. In total, the company’s manufacturing facilities in Plano are expected to span close to 1.5 million square feet and employ over 1,500 people by 2031.

Ping Cheng, Delta Electronics’ Chairman and CEO, said, “We express our deepest gratitude to Governor Abbott, Mayor Muns, and Executive Director Cruz for their steadfast, proactive and comprehensive support to our ongoing expansion in Plano. Our fast-growing manufacturing campus in Texas is a testament to Delta Electronics’ commitment to our U.S. customers to provide them with ‘Made in the USA’ solutions capable of fostering energy conservation and sustainable development. From 2010 to 2023, Delta’s high-efficiency products and solutions helped our customers worldwide save over 45.5 billion kWh of electricity, enough to power the state of Texas for nearly one month”.

Delta Electronics Inc. is expanding its Plano, Texas campus spanning around 1.5 million square feet, hiring 1,500 employees by 2031. (Photo: LinkedIn/Delta Electronics Inc.)

“We thank Delta Electronics for choosing to grow in Texas,” said Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, within the Office of the Governor. “As the most popular location in the U.S. for foreign direct investment over the last two decades and a national leader in advanced manufacturing, we know that Delta Electronics’ expanding facility will continue to thrive here in the Lone Star State. It’s thanks to innovative companies like Delta Electronics that Texas will continue to create good-paying careers in high-demand industries and build the technologies of the future. We congratulate our local and regional economic development partners in Plano on this remarkable win.”

In a competitive bid, Delta Electronics evaluated various sites in multiple states, ultimately deciding that Plano would be the ideal location. “We are incredibly excited to welcome the expansion of Delta Electronics to Plano,” said Mayor John Muns. “We understand how critical it can be to choose a location for a company’s operation, especially one of this size, and feel proud that Delta Electronics agrees that Plano offers the resources and partnership to build a lasting relationship.”

Construction of the second phase is expected to be completed by 2028 with the third phase to be completed by 2031.