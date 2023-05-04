Delta Electronics’ California HQ Earns New LEED Certification

Delta Electronics Americas’ regional headquarters is the first green building in Fremont, California and the second in the Silicon Valley Bay Area to achieve the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED Zero Energy certification. Granted to green buildings that generate as much electricity as they consume, the achievement was reached thanks to implementation of Delta’s own IoT-based smart green solutions on the already LEED Platinum-certified facility.

A new solar PV carport, supported by a 330kWh Delta energy storage system, now helps to increase the building’s annual green electricity generation to over 1.4 million kWh.

With 32 green buildings¹ worldwide, Delta’s solutions are helping to create sustainable cities.

“Just as Fremont leads the way in clean technology, Delta Electronics continues to set the industry standard for building performance,” said Lily Mei, Mayor of Fremont. “The company’s built-to-suit Americas HQ in Fremont previously laid claim to being one of the earliest private sector LEED Platinum facilities in California. Today, Delta Electronics sets another milestone as only the second facility in the entire Bay Area to achieve LEED Zero-Energy.

“As one of the greenest cities in the nation, we’re proud that Delta Electronics continues to showcase sustainability through thoughtful application of technology, including using its Fremont facility as a proving grounds for many of its own products while working through pandemic disruptions to invest even further in our community,” Mei added.

“Fremont has been Delta’s home in the Americas for over 30 years, so it is an honor for us to contribute to our community with the environmental and social benefits of the city’s very first LEED Zero Energy green building,” said Kelvin Huang, President of Delta Electronics (Americas). “With its net-zero energy capabilities, our Americas HQs green building will contribute even further to Delta’s RE100 initiative, which is a promise to power our worldwide operations with renewable electricity by 2030. By developing smart energy-saving solutions capable of fostering green buildings and sustainable cities, Delta demonstrates that its ESG-embedded business model can bolster mankind’s environmental goals.”

With an energy conscious design that utilizes geographical advantages unique to Fremont while considering the productivity and needs of its operations, the Delta Americas HQs building is an example of a total integrated solution. The most recent upgrades made possible with Delta’s IoT-based Smart Green Solutions are:

The facility generates over 1.4 million kWh of renewable electricity through a 616kW rooftop solar PV system and a recently constructed 504kW bi-facial PV carport system, both supported by Delta’s high-efficiency PV inverters. That green energy output covers 100% of its consumption needs over a full calendar year.

The recent addition of a 330 kWh Delta energy storage system helps to optimize energy management in the facility.

A recent enhancement of Delta’s data center cooling solution, featuring a dedicated economizer supported by DC brushless electronically commutated (EC) fans and variable frequency drives for HVAC applications, have contributed significantly in lowering the annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) of the building’s data center from 1.5 originally to as low as 1.25.

Optimized energy management is also attained by the implementation of Delta’s next-generation SCADA system and building control platform. The former is VTScada, the industry’s most powerful SCADA system, developed by Canadian-based Trihedral, a Delta Group Company; the latter is the enteliWEB building control platform, developed by Canadian-based Delta Controls, also a Delta Group Company. These platforms integrate seamlessly with the existing building sub-systems, such as HVAC, LED lighting and other energy-intensive applications, to create set points, collect data and track trends, create reports, and manage alarms, remotely.

Original integrated solutions that earned Delta Americas’ HQs a LEED Platinum certification in 2018 have contributed to the facility’s new LEED Zero Energy certification. These include:

HVAC

Host to one of the largest geothermal systems in Silicon Valley, Delta’s location in the Bay Area takes advantage of the natural underground warm springs. With over 20 miles of horizontal piping at 15 and 30 feet depths, a Delta VFD circulates water in a closed-loop system to exchange heat for an HVAC system estimated to be 70% more efficient than a cooling tower.

92 miles of piping is embedded in the facility’s floors and ceilings for radiant heating and cooling, providing stable and comfortable temperatures, efficiently. Working in collaboration with CBE Berkeley, this system has been a case study to determine optimal operations and controls for maximum energy efficiency.

Lighting