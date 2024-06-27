Delmarva Corrugated Packaging Showcases Dover, DE Facility

Delmarva Corrugated Packaging showcased its 465,000-square-foot, energy-efficient, rail-served, full-line corrugated manufacturing facility during a recent “OPEN THE BOX” event at its Dover, Delaware plant.

DCP’s Dover facility, which is located on a 37.4-acre site strengthens the critical logistical supply chain of the Mid-Atlantic region. It has been operational since December 2021 and currently has 160 full-time manufacturing positions.

“Delmarva Corrugated Packaging’s new manufacturing facility has created 160 new jobs for Delaware and strengthens our region’s supply chain,” said Governor John Carney. “We are grateful they chose Kent County for this major facility. I want to congratulate them on opening their doors and thank all the partners involved in this project, including the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, the Kent Economic Partnership, the City of Dover and members of the General Assembly.”

“The reception we have received from the State of Delaware, from Kent County, the municipality, you could not have been more welcoming,” said DCP Chairman Dennis Mehiel. “We’re proud to be here, and we are extremely grateful to the community in both the business and the public sector.”

DCP’s plant was built to be 30% more efficient than required on energy and diverts millions of tons of post-consumer wastepaper from landfills each year. As announced during the event, further green initiatives for the company include installation of a 2-megawatt photovoltaic system that officials believe will be the largest rooftop solar panel installation in Delaware. The project will allow about one-third of the facility’s power to come from the sun, and it is estimated that the system will take power off the local grid that is equivalent to the electricity needed to power roughly 250 homes.

Also during the event, DCP announced a programming partnership with Autism Delaware and presented a $10,000 check to Executive Director Brian Hall. The partnership and donation will support participation in social opportunities for families presented with the unique challenges of autism.

Federal, state, local, business community and company officials praised DCP’s impact on the Delaware, Kent County and Dover-area economic landscape.

“Delaware is a small state, but we use that to our advantage to work together to create a nurturing environment for job growth and job preservation,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “This is a great example of the county, state and federal governments coming together to support good-paying jobs and a company that gives back to its community. That’s what I call a win-win!”

“Delmarva Corrugated Packaging’s commitment to green energy and strong supply chains ensures that they’ll be a key player in Delaware’s economy,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “It was great to join the rest of the state delegation to cut the ribbon on their Dover facility, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth that will create more good-paying jobs for Delawareans.”

In 2020, Delaware Prosperity Partnership and Kent Economic Partnership assisted DCP in their site search and worked with the State of Delaware, Kent County, the City of Dover, Delmarva Central Railroad and other community partners to attract the company to Delaware. The DCP plant is in an Opportunity Zone and was supported by grants from the Delaware Strategic Funds and the Delaware Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund. The project highlights the importance that partnerships and coordination among federal, state and local programs in attracting industry.