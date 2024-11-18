A digital infrastructure provider in the Southeastern U.S., DC BLOX is planning three new hyperscale edge node sites in Alabama and South Carolina. DC BLOX previously announced a new location in Conyers, Georgia. The company’s newest data centers will be located in Montgomery and Huntsville in Alabama, and North Augusta in South Carolina.

The Montgomery facility will initially support 5MW for a hyperscale anchor tenant, with capacity to expand up to 40MW to accommodate additional tenants. The North Augusta and Huntsville sites are each designed to provide 5MW of power dedicated to the hyperscale client.

These new developments are part of DC BLOX’s strategy to deliver scalable, efficient digital infrastructure solutions across the region including edge-market Tier III data centers, the Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station, large-scale hyperscale data centers and a regional fiber network. Each component plays a role in meeting the increased need for edge data services in the Southeast where DC BLOX’s expertise and dedication to local partnerships are driving significant growth.

“Our continued expansion is a testament to the soundness of our strategy and our deep understanding of the Southeastern market,” said Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “With each new site, we are building critical digital infrastructure that enables hyperscale companies to operate at the edge while benefiting from the Southeast’s favorable economics and rapid growth.”

In addition to the three new edge sites, DC BLOX previously announced its Atlanta East campus. Located 24 miles east of downtown Atlanta in Rockdale County, the Atlanta East campus is a vital component of DC BLOX’s expanding Southeastern digital infrastructure. It will initially deliver 10MW for the hyperscale tenant with an expansion capacity of up to 120MW critical power available for additional clients.

Combined, the four edge sites will initially deliver 25 total MW devoted to the hyperscale client with a total potential capacity of 160MW for additional tenants.

In conjunction with the Atlanta East data center, DC BLOX is building a dark fiber ring around metro Atlanta, enabling regional connectivity from the campus as well as providing global access via DC BLOX’s regional fiber backbone connecting into the Myrtle Beach cable landing station.

Site preparations are underway for DC BLOX’s new hyperscale-ready data center campus in Rockdale County, Georgia, just east of Atlanta. (Photo: DC BLOX)

The development of these new hyperscale edge node data centers has garnered support from local municipalities, with leaders across the Southeast recognizing their economic and infrastructure advantages. Elsewhere in the region, DC BLOX has data centers in Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC, and Myrtle Beach, SC.

Kevin Hanna, President of the Development Authority of Rockdale County through the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council (CREDC), expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “DC BLOX’s presence in Conyers is a transformative step for our region,” commented Hanna. “Their collaboration with local stakeholders and commitment to innovation will be foundational for future tech investments in our community.”

“DC BLOX’s decision to establish a new data center in Montgomery highlights our city’s emergence as a prime destination for cutting-edge digital infrastructure in the Southeast,” said Shelby Stringfellow, Senior Vice President of Economic Development at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “This new investment is a significant achievement for Montgomery, reinforcing our business-friendly environment and setting the stage for transformative growth. We’re thrilled to continue to support DC BLOX as they bring new capacity, innovation, and economic opportunities to our community.”

“Aiken County is pleased and excited to welcome DC BLOX. Their leadership and collaboration are above and beyond. Their innovative approach to customer-focused solutions will grow their business position, and the County and region will continue to broaden its knowledge-based economy,” remarked Will Williams, President and CEO of the Western South Carolina Economic Development Partnership.