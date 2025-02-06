Data Centers: Powering American Business

By Kyle Peschler

From the January/February 2025 Issue

W ith the advancements of technology and increasing data demands in business, the role of data centers has grown exponentially. The services data center companies provide to businesses in all industries are essential in the competitive market. AI is one of those transformational changes to come along in recent years, bringing with it a heightened demand for energy.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently released the “2024 Report on U.S. Data Center Energy Use,” produced by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which outlines the energy use of data centers from 2014 to 2028.

The latest report estimates that data center load growth has tripled over the past decade and is expected to double or triple by 2028. U.S. electricity demand will influence the need for data center expansion and the rise of artificial intelligence applications. Domestic manufacturing growth and the electrification of different industries will also lead to the increase of U.S. electricity.

(Credit: Adobe Stock/Production Perig)

DOE has anticipated the growing demand trend as it reflects industrial movements in America and national leadership on technology innovation. The Department continues to develop advanced technologies and leverage its resources to meet rising electricity demand while maintaining a reliable, affordable, and secure energy system.

“The United States has seen an incredible investment in artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies over the last decade and a half, and this industrial renaissance has created greater demand on our domestic energy supply,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. “We can meet this growth with clean energy. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s report on data center energy usage crucially underscores why the Department of Energy has developed and is deploying technologies to enable continued economic growth across American industries.”

Data centers consumed around 4.4% of total U.S. electricity in 2023 and are expected to consume around 6.7 to 12% of total U.S. electricity by 2028. Total data center usage climbed from 58 TWh in 2014 to 176 TWh in 2023 and estimates an increase between 325 to 580 TWh by 2028.

Meta Chooses Louisiana

It’s easy to run out of words when trying to describe the impact a massive data center will have on rural Louisiana communities.

“Transformational” quickly comes to mind: It is the clearest, most fitting way to characterize the $10 billion investment Meta announced in December 2024. Few words better capture the significance of the massive AI data center coming to Holly Ridge, a sparsely populated farmland community in Northeast Louisiana.

“Astronomical” is another fitting description, befitting a project that is expected to create more than 500 direct jobs, result in more than 1,000 indirect jobs, and support 5,000 construction jobs in a parish (aka county) whose primary economic drivers have been agriculture and forestry. Operational jobs are projected to average more than $80,000 annual in salaries, a stratospheric leap in earning potential in an area where the per capita income is $26,762.

But to convey the enormity of the 4 million-square-foot interior of the facility, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry went beyond a single word, switching to a “Friday Night Lights” analogy.

“This Meta data center — it’s so huge, you could play 70 high school football games at the same time,” Gov. Landry said to laughter at a festive announcement event on December 4, 2024 at the Rayville Civic Center.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry stands before a rendering of Meta’s AI data center announced by the company and Louisiana Economic Development in Rayville, LA in December 2024. (Credit: Louisiana Economic Development)

For a state like Louisiana, with a rich history and proud culture rooted in food, music, football and festivals, riding the cutting edge of technology marks a reputational paradigm shift. For decades, residents in Louisiana’s rural communities have felt disconnected from — and at times resentful of — private capital investments targeting other areas of the state.

Determined to catch up, community leaders had a vision, pinning their hopes on manufacturing. Local economic developers worked a deal with the state to acquire nearly 1,500 acres of family-owned farmland in Holly Ridge in 2006. For nearly 20 years, the site was marketed to auto industry players as a prime, certified auto assembly plant site.

They could not have known, a year before Apple released the first iPhone, that a technology revolution — not auto manufacturing — would drive demand.

Immediately upon taking office in January 2024, Gov. Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois developed a plan to drive new investment by positioning the state as a hub of innovation. To compete for data center investments such as the one Meta was exploring, Louisiana would need a new tool to gain a competitive edge over other states.

The result was Act 730, a sales tax exemption on data center equipment purchases that passed the 2024 legislative session with bipartisan support. The Meta deal moved at breakneck speed after that, culminating in an announcement event the week after Thanksgiving.

“This was a project that was transformational for this state, and everyone treated it that way,” Bourgeois said. “Capital flows where it’s treated the best. Meta is an example of how Louisiana treats capital.”

Meta will rightly be regarded as the catalyst that set Louisiana up as a leader in fostering innovation around AI. But the deal was not a lucky break.

Bourgeois appointed the state’s first Chief Innovation Officer, responsible for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and elevating Louisiana’s standing as a hub for innovation and high-value jobs.

And in November, the Legislature added a powerful new economic development tool: It passed a tax reform package that reduces corporate and personal income tax rates and eliminates the franchise tax — moves that will keep technology companies focused on Louisiana as a state rich in land, water, low energy rates and a workforce ready to lead the digital revolution — and their state — into the future.

