Dallas-Fort Worth Region Welcomes Micron, Agile Cold Storage, Fonroche Lighting

Richardson, Kaufman, and Fort Worth, respectively welcome these new companies to their business communities.

The City of Richardson, Texas has entered into a partnership agreement with Micron Technology, a global innovator in semiconductor memory and storage, to renovate and relocate its North Texas offices into the Richardson Innovation Quarter® (The IQ®). The relocation will bring approximately 250, high-paying jobs to the city. This move places Micron’s offices in The IQ®, a hub known for fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth, offering dynamic synergies in a supportive and forward-thinking environment.

“As the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory semiconductors, Micron is excited to continue to grow our R&D capability in Texas, with a focus on enabling future industry-leading memory products,” said Scott DeBoer, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Products Officer at Micron. “By establishing our product development teams in the Richardson Innovation Quarter®, we look forward to tapping into its strong ecosystem of innovation and actively participating in the Richardson community.”

Micron Technology will move 250 employees to Texas, operating in the Richardson Innovation Quarter® hub. (Photo: City of Richardson)

The IQ®, is a 1,200-acre, amenity-rich, urban tech hub in the heart of the booming Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Its legacy of serving as a home to technology-focused industries and entrepreneurship stretches back to the early days of the Space Race in the 1950s. Today, The IQ continues to evolve and boasts innovators across a wide range of industries, including advanced additive manufacturing, biotechnology, finance, software development, and R&D, as well as hosting incubators for entrepreneurial start-ups. The IQ spurs the creativity and collaboration that drive innovation and growth, like that between the City and The University of Texas at Dallas, which jointly share The IQ Headquarters.

“Micron is a perfect fit for the Richardson Innovation Quarter and the dynamic environment it offers to help innovative companies thrive,” said Richardson City Manager Don Magner. “The IQ is a hub where engineers, entrepreneurs, and educators come together to collaborate and learn from one another within a shared ecosystem of innovation. It’s been incredible to witness this community grow, and I know all the current businesses in The IQ will be thrilled to welcome Micron as a new neighbor.”

Micron operates in more than 30 major cities worldwide, with a global team of 50,000 employees. The company has committed to occupying more than 60,000 square feet of office space at Collins Crossing. Additionally, Micron plans to invest approximately $30 million in the first two years to fund tenant improvements, and the addition of furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

Cold Storage Warehouse Arrives In Kaufman

Just east of Richardson in Kaufman, TX, Agile Cold Storage, LLC is breaking ground for a new cold storage warehouse. Atlanta, GA-based Agile invests in temperature-controlled warehouses throughout North America, combining modern buildings, automation, and systems with a family culture. The new 122,949 square foot multi-temp in Kaufman is targeted to open at the end of this year. Agile plans to invest $61 million and bring over 70 jobs to support the domestic, export, and import markets.

“We have been looking for the right time and place to make an investment in Texas since starting the company 5 years ago and are excited to announce our project in Kaufman, TX,” said Agile President and CEO Don Schoenl. “This project would not be possible without the support of our local food manufacturing partners, the City of Kaufman and the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation. We appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to hiring our team members this fall.”

“Our community welcomes Agile’s investment in their state-of-the-art facility that will provide good paying jobs for our citizens,” said Kaufman Economic Development Corporation Board President Charles Gillenwater. “It’s major investments like these that provide the revenue our community needs to meet the demands of our significant growth. This development will help make Kaufman an even better place to live, work and do business.”

Solar Lighting Maker Chooses Fort Worth

Photo: Fonroche Lighting America

Fonroche Lighting America, maker of solar street lighting solutions, opened its new U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth. Founded in 2011 in Agen, France, the company manufactures solar-powered lighting, with installations in more than 1,000 municipalities across 43 states. The company’s solar streetlights are grid-independent, eliminating the need for trenches, electrical connections, or extensive maintenance.

“This new U.S. headquarters signals our company’s long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our vision of reshaping urban infrastructure with renewable energy solutions,” said Hocine Benaoum, CEO of Fonroche Lighting America.

Fonroche Lighting has become a global leader in autonomous solar street lighting, driven by its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015 and relocated its American headquarters from Boston, MA to Fort Worth in 2023.

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

