Shamrock Farms, a leading dairy product manufacturer, will invest $59 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County, Virginia. The project will create 28 new jobs and add 81,000 square feet to the company’s existing 250,000-square-foot facility in Mill Place Commerce Park.

“We are deeply grateful for the dedication and support from our associates and partners in Virginia—they have been instrumental in fueling remarkable growth for Shamrock Farms and allowed us to innovate in both products and processing,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shamrock Foods Company and third generation of McClelland family leadership Kent McClelland. “During this decade of expansion, Shamrock has added nearly 170 jobs in Virginia, and we remain committed to long-term economic growth and investment in this community for years to come.”

The expansion project will increase the facility’s manufacturing capacity by reconfiguring space to accommodate a new production line and adding incremental cold storage. As a result of this project, over the next four years, the company will purchase an additional $32,875,466, or 16.555 million pounds, of milk from Virginia dairy cooperatives. This project marks Shamrock’s second major expansion in Augusta County, following a $40 million investment in 2017 that created more than 70 jobs.

Shamrock Farms to invest $59 million into Augusta County, VA, facility expansion, creating 28 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Augusta County Economic Development)

“Shamrock Farms’ decade of growth and investment in Augusta County is a powerful endorsement of Virginia’s business climate,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By enhancing their production capabilities here, Shamrock is helping to ensure that high-quality, locally produced dairy products continue to reach markets across the East Coast.”

“This $59 million expansion is a testament to Virginia’s thriving agricultural and food manufacturing sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This investment by Shamrock Farms not only creates jobs but also strengthens our supply chains, showcasing the symbiotic relationship between our rural and industrial economies.”

Shamrock Farms employs approximately 6,000 people nationwide with two milk manufacturing plants. The Augusta County facility opened in 2014 and focuses on producing extended shelf-life dairy products and serves markets across the East Coast.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Augusta County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a performance-based grant of $600,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, as well as a $300,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Augusta County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Marble Systems To Invest $9.7M Into Caroline County Expansion, Creating 59 Jobs



Marble Systems, a leading manufacturer and distributor of stone products, will invest $9.7 million to expand its operations in Caroline County. The project will create 59 new jobs and include the establishment of a warehouse and distribution center, as well as cut stone and stone product manufacturing facilities.

“Marble Systems is grateful to the Caroline County Economic Development Department, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Port Authority for their collaboration and efforts in working with us to make this project come together with a strong portfolio of incentives that will allow us to meet the demands of our growing business and support the economic development and commerce goals of Virginia and the Virginia Port,” said Marble Systems, Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Munir Turunc. “By investing in our home state of Virginia, we have achieved an outstanding geographic position that bolsters our ability to serve our distribution and dealer networks and gives us ready access to the Virginia ports and the I-95 corridor. And importantly, we will have access to great employee talent for both immediate and future hiring needs.”

Marble Systems is a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium stone products, specializing in cut stone and stone product manufacturing. The company’s expansion in Caroline County will include the establishment of a new warehouse and distribution center, as well as facilities for cut stone and stone product manufacturing.

Marble Systems will invest $9.7 million into Caroline County, VA expansion, creating 59 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Marble Systems)

“Marble Systems’ decision to expand in Caroline County underscores Virginia’s commitment to fostering homegrown businesses,” said Gov. Youngkin. “This $9.7 million investment is a win for Virginia’s construction and design industries, and cements the Commonwealth’s unparalleled reputation as a hub for high-quality stone product manufacturing.”

“This exciting announcement highlights the success of Virginia’s exceptional business retention strategies,” said Secretary Merrick. “This project not only brings 59 new jobs to Caroline County, but also reinforces our exceptional workforce and strategic location. We are proud to see companies like Marble Systems continue to grow right here in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Caroline County and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Marble System’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.