Cypress Cold Storage Building New Facility In Northwest Arkansas

Cypress Cold Storage recently broke ground on a 207,285-square-foot cold storage facility in Springdale, Arkansas that will offer its customers flexible storage solutions. The company, which provides temperature-controlled warehouse space and value-added services for the food sector, is expected to create 50 new jobs in the region when the project is completed in Spring 2024.

“Cypress Cold Storage is thrilled to bring this best-in-class facility to the Springdale market and continue expanding our presence in Northwest Arkansas,” said Cypress Cold Storage CEO Tony Nichols. “We look forward to providing customers with top-tier solutions and bringing even more career opportunities to the local community.”

The state-of-the-art facility will include more than 170,000-square-feet of temperature-controlled space, including a blast freezer and multiple convertible freezers capable of accommodating a range of temperature requirements from -5°F to 28°F. The freezer space will have a clear height of 34’6” and will include max density racking, allowing for more than 22,000 pallet positions.

“Low taxes, great schools, and safe streets: that’s the recipe that will attract jobs and businesses to Arkansas. And it’s been at the top of my agenda since the day I took office,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I’m grateful for Cypress Cold Storage’s continued investment in Arkansas and look forward to the new jobs they’ll create in the Natural State.”

“This state-of-the-art facility hits the sweet spot for Arkansas. It creates new warehouse capacity for the food and beverage industry while bringing 50 jobs to an area that is a proven leader in distribution and transportation,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). “Cypress Cold Storage continues to grow and invest in Arkansas, creating new jobs in Northwest Arkansas. We look forward to their future success in The Natural State.”

Additional facility features include insulated metal panel exterior construction, an 8,450-square-foot office, 21 dock positions, and an ammonia refrigeration system. ARCO National Construction is providing design-build services for the project.