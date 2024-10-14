Cybersecurity: Site Selection Considerations

(Photo: Adobe Stock / kras99)



By Anne Cosgrove

From the September/October 2024 Issue

C ybersecurity is crucial to site selection due to the fact that companies will benefit in locations where resources that protect their information and operations are available. Sites often handle sensitive information. Strong cybersecurity measures help protect against data breaches that could lead to financial loss or reputational damage. Many industries have strict regulations regarding data security. Choosing a site with robust cybersecurity practices ensures compliance with these regulations.

And cyberattacks can disrupt operations. A site with strong cybersecurity can minimize downtime and ensure that business functions continue smoothly. A site known for good cybersecurity practices can enhance customer trust and brand reputation, which is vital for long-term success. Understanding the cybersecurity landscape of a location helps in assessing risks. Sites in regions with higher cyber threats may require more stringent security measures.

Locations with strong cybersecurity are often equipped with better technological infrastructure, which supports overall business performance. Businesses want to attract skilled workers who prioritize cybersecurity. A site with a reputation for strong security can appeal to top talent.

Incorporating cybersecurity considerations into site selection helps ensure a safer, more resilient operational environment.

A State Of Cybersecurity: Virginia

Virginia is an epicenter of cybersecurity innovation with federal government, government contractors, and commercial cyber companies. Home to key federal agencies like the CIA, NSA, DARPA, CISA, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Pentagon. This proximity fosters a strong cybersecurity ecosystem driven by federal defense and intelligence operations.

U.S. Cyber Command and other military branches also have substantial operations in the area, focusing on national defense and cybersecurity strategy. (U.S. Cyber Command, or USCYBERCOM, is headquartered in Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.)

Virginia has leadership position in data center industry. The state’s Loudoun County is home to 35% of known hyperscale data centers worldwide.

Three subsea cables land in Virginia Beach that connect Virginia to Europe and South America, with a fourth in planning stages that will connect to Africa. Virginia offers 2,000+ miles of fiber and links all major markets in the U.S. with an intersection of mission-critical fiber backbones, as well as the highest density of dark fiber in the world.

Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, DC region are home to U.S. Cyber Command and other military branches, focused on national defense and cybersecurity strategy. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Video Flow)

Fairfax County in Virginia has one of the world’s strongest cybersecurity ecosystems. There are innovative companies working on every aspect of cybersecurity, educational institutions and trade associations developing the next generation of the cyber workforce, and government agencies.

Today, more than 550 cybersecurity companies call Fairfax County home. These companies are part of the even larger concentration of 10,000 tech companies of which many engage in and support missions of consequence, helping secure the national security ecosystem.

The county is located at the doorstep of Washington, DC, and with that all the pertinent decision makers, regulators and federal government agencies that collaborate with the private sector. This proximity allows cybersecurity companies in Fairfax County to access people and resources of influence that other technology centers, like Silicon Valley, do not offer. Some other key Fairfax advantages:

Availability of top talent (access to 60 regional universities enrolling 400,000+ annually and graduating 90,000 annually; top public and private K-12 school systems). It is a strategic location on the U.S. East Coast, and convenient access to U.S. and global markets. There is digital infrastructure and data center capacity six times that of Silicon Valley (megawatts), and access to the world’s largest customer, the U.S. federal government.

A Southern Mecca For Cyber: Port San Antonio, Texas

Port San Antonio in Texas is home to more than 80 private-and public-sector tenant customers and 18,000 employees; of these jobs, more than 8,000 were created within the past decade. Employers include Boeing’s and StandardAero’s largest aircraft and engine sustainment and modernization complexes in the world. Additionally, top names in cybersecurity, industrial robotics, defense, space exploration and other sectors are based on the 1,900-acre Tech Port campus—from globally renowned-enterprises to some of the region’s fastest-growing technology startups.

Known as “Military City, USA,” San Antonio has one of the largest concentrations of military personnel and operations in the nation. There are thousands of uniformed and civilian personnel on the Tech Port campus, where operations include DoD medical, logistics and cybersecurity commands.

Meanwhile, numerous Port aerospace and cybersecurity customers support on-campus and regional defense operations. To accelerate innovation within the DoD, the Port has leveraged its property and partnerships to increase connectivity—from events that bring together the defense and civilian community and to learn more about emerging technologies to bringing in partners such as Capital Factory, which nurtures regional, statewide, and national startups and provides them a platform to introduce innovations to the commercial and military communities.

Most recently, the Port announced a proposal to build the next-generation campus for the Air Force’s cyber headquarters—a state-of-the-art complex focused on maximum readiness, human talent development and the ability to access to Port’s growing commercial and educational ecosystem to grow partnerships the ensure defenders have faster and ready access to leading technologies to safeguard national infrastructure.

The Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference brings together Department of the Air Force leadership, industry experts, academia as well as aerospace and cyberspace specialists from around the world. (Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)

Public Sector Supports Private Sector Workforce

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded cooperative agreements totaling nearly $3.6 million aimed at building the workforce needed to safeguard enterprises from cybersecurity risks. The grants of roughly $200,000 each will go to 18 education and community organizations in 15 states that are working to address the nation’s shortage of skilled cybersecurity employees.

The cooperative agreements will be overseen by NICE, a NIST-led partnership between government, academia and the private sector focused on cybersecurity education, training and workforce development.

“Our economic and national security depend on a highly skilled workforce capable of defending against ever-increasing cyber threats,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio.

“By investing in our cybersecurity workforce, we are not just filling a critical gap. We are creating a future where Americans have access to the training they need to secure high-quality, good-paying jobs.”

The NICE-funded CyberSeek Tool, which analyzes data about the cybersecurity job market, found that there were nearly 450,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S. between January 2023 and January 2024. Only 82 workers were available to fill every 100 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S. during this time.

The organizations receiving the awards will build Regional Alliances and Multistakeholder Partnerships to Stimulate (RAMPS) cybersecurity education and workforce development. These RAMPS projects will align the workforce needs of local business and nonprofit organizations with the goals of the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity.

“The RAMPS program provides access to cybersecurity careers for individuals from diverse backgrounds, experiences and life circumstances,” said NICE Director Rodney Petersen.

“It shines a spotlight on local communities that are working together to create career pathways to good jobs for all Americans and contributes to local and regional economic development by addressing the workforce needs of local businesses.”

Many of the RAMPS projects promote curriculum development or education and training at the high school, collegiate or professional levels. Others support work-based learning experiences in the form of internships, apprenticeships or projects. Still others support workshops, bootcamps, competitions and hackathons.

Growing The Cyber Talent Pipeline Early

Port San Antonio, as part of its economic development mission and growth strategy, is focused on connecting people to opportunities. To achieve the latter, the organization has built partnerships and helped launch innovative programs—from K-12 STEM/STEAM engagements to university-level and industry-specific training—that introduce people to the sectors thriving on the campus as they grow in their careers.

Among these opportunities, the Port is home to AREA 21, a technology showcase operated by the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT), which offers an array of educational programming for people of all ages. It is also home to the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII) C4M manufacturing hub, established under the U.S. Department of Energy and operated by the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Mikolette Moller)

Virginia’s Tech Talent Pipeline Initiative is a $2 billion initiative aimed at adding approximately 32,000 computer science graduates to the tech talent pipeline over the course of 20 years. Meanwhile, Virginia Colleges and Universities produce more than 13,000 tech relevant degree and certificate completions annually. More than half of these are a bachelor’s degree.

Virginia is the first state in the nation to adopt Computer Science standards across the K-12 curriculum, integration these disciplines into Standards of Learning (SOLs) in 2016. Integrated across its leading education system, crucial STEM education begins at the Kindergarten level. Additional new developments related to cybersecurity talent development include:

CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond is a public high school preparing students for careers in computer science

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) in Fairfax, Virginia uses an integrated STEM curriculum.

With a cybersecurity workforce of over 113,000, Fairfax County is the leading metro area for the information security analyst workforce. There are 22 Cybersecurity Centers for Academic Excellence in the Washington, DC metro area.

Funded by the Virginia General Assembly, the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) was created to create an ecosystem of innovation in cybersecurity. Regional universities, including George Mason University, Northern Virginia Community, and Marymount University are part of CCI.

George Mason University, based in Fairfax, holds one of the longest track records of information security training advances in the U.S. and continues to be a leader in this space nationally. In 2020, a new cyber security engineering department was formed to support BS and MS students working towards degrees in cyber security engineering. Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) is a leader in cybersecurity and boasts one of the largest cybersecurity programs in the nation. NVCC’s cybersecurity programs prepare students for an entry-level position or augment their existing skills. Cyber Space: Filling The Void The National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES) addresses immediate and long-term cyber workforce needs. Read more…

Investing in cybersecurity is not just a protective measure; it’s a crucial component of sustainable growth in an interconnected world.