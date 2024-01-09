Cummins Inc. To Bring $580M Investment To North Carolina

The company, which hopes to have zero-emissions from its products, recently received approval for tax incentives from the Nash County Commissioners for the project in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

A $580 million investment from technology leader Cummins Inc. is expected to bring roughly 80 jobs to Nash County, North Carolina.

“We are excited to be driving continued growth within Nash County and creating jobs that rely on high caliber technology for the future,” said Steve Pinkston, Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant Manager. “Cummins is focused on Destination Zero and getting there as quickly as possible. We need engagement from federal, state, and local governments like Nash County to achieve our goals and we are grateful for their support.”

The company, which hopes to have zero-emissions from its products, recently received approval for tax incentives from the Nash County Commissioners for the project in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Cummins has a 40-year history in the area and currently employs 2,000 people. The investment, according to Pinkston, is about Cummins’ commitment to the community, as well its products.

“It means RMEP and Cummins are here to stay and we take pride in being the one of the largest employers in the tri-county area,” Pinkston said. “Our role extends beyond the production floor; it’s about cultivating a thriving community where everyone can succeed. As we invest in innovation and growth, we’re also investing in the community that has been our home for four decades and counting.”

Meanwhile, in Johnston County, a specialty-tubing products supplier will invest $40 million for a new manufacturing plant.

Scot Industries will build the site on roughly 77 acres in Four Oaks near Interstate 95, U.S. 301 and U.S. 701. The company plans to employ 21 people, according to Johnston County Economic Development.

Chris Johnson, Director of the Johnston County Economic Development Office, said the arrival of Scot Industries proves the county’s workforce, highway infrastructure and business-focused leadership make the county a manufacturing destination.

“Our value proposition hasn’t changed,” Johnson said. “We still offer a formidable range of industrial assets in a competitive cost structure.”

Scot Industries also will receive nearly $1.2 million in a Johnston County Economic Development Investment Grant, and other incentives will be considered later this month, according to JCED.

“Without a doubt, the Economic Development Incentive Grant offered by Johnston County played a tremendous role in selecting the site in Four Oaks for future investment and job creation,” said Robby Anderson, Plant Manager at Scot’s corporate headquarters in Muscoda, Wisconsin.