Crusoe Locates Nearly 1M SF Data Center In Abilene, Texas

Lancium, the owner and master developer of the Clean Campus located in Abilene, Texas, is leasing approximately 90 acres to Crusoe, a company that specializes in data center development. Crusoe will build 998,000 square feet of data center space, which is scheduled to be leased to a Fortune 100 tenant in 2025. The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA), in continued partnership with the City of Abilene and Taylor County, recently announced this latest milestone in the growth and expansion of Lancium’s Clean Campus.

The DCOA assisted in the expansion of Lancium into Abilene and Taylor County in 2021, where Lancium annexed over 800 acres into the city limits to be the home of the flagship Clean Campus. Since breaking ground in this west central Texas location, Lancium has been fulfilling its commitment to invest in Abilene and Taylor County by utilizing their capital to develop the land and build a new 200 megawatt electrical substation for the campus. Based in the Woodlands, TX, Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company focused on advancing the decarbonization and stability of the electrical grid. In 2021, the company chose Abilene, TX in Taylor County for its flagship renewable energy-powered Clean Campus.

In Abilene, Lancium’s 800-acre Clean Campus is leasing about 90 acres to data center developer Crusoe. (Photo: Development Corporation of Abilene)

“This data center model combines Lancium’s expertise in clean energy with Crusoe’s innovative AI infrastructure, maximizing benefits for both Abilene and the industry,” said Michael McNamara, Co-Founder and CEO of Lancium of the Crusoe news. “We are very proud to be part of Abilene, and we will continue to partner with the Abilene community as we develop our site.”

“Given its leadership in renewable energy and strategic location, working with Lancium in Abilene allows us to build a facility that pushes the boundaries of sustainable, high-performance data center design,” said Chase Lochmiller, Crusoe’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re grateful for the support of the City of Abilene, Taylor County, and the Development Corporation of Abilene in bringing this vision to life.”

There is an estimated combined capital investment of $3.4 billion and a projected creation of 100 highly skilled jobs through the initial phase of the project within Lancium’s Clean Campus.

“The new development leads the way for further innovation and expanded job and investment opportunities in Abilene and Taylor County, Texas,” said Misty Mayo, President and CEO of the DCOA. “Lancium and Crusoe’s projects are representative of the type of work the DCOA prioritizes — working directly with companies to create opportunities for future generations of Abilene families.”

Choosing to call Abilene home allows companies to collaborate with four universities and state-of-the-art technical training facilities for high school and college students toward building a strong workforce pipeline. Lancium’s Clean Campus will enhance the community’s workforce, tapping into a skilled labor force in the technology industry. With these advancements, Abilene is positioned as a premier hub for data centers and emerging technology.

Tom Thumb Grocery Stores Expands In Dallas-Fort Worth Region

On November 20, the retail sector in three North Texas communities welcomed Tom Thumb, a chain of grocery stores operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with groundbreaking ceremonies in Sunnyvale, Midlothian, and Sanger.



“We look forward to serving our guests and communities in all three of these communities,” said Wes Jackson, Tom Thumb President. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground in three communities on the same day for the first time in our 76-year history. North Texas is experiencing tremendous growth and Tom Thumb, DFWs grocer since 1948, is committed to growing along with it!”

Groundbreaking ceremony in Sunnyvale, TX for Tom Thumb grocery store (Photo: courtesy of Tom Thumb)

In Sunnyvale, community leaders and residents joined representatives from Tom Thumb, Salser Development, and Spring Valley Construction for the groundbreaking that will lead to the town’s first major grocery store. The 59,000-square-foot store will include a fully stocked center store, and the fresh departments, including Bakery, Deli, Meat & Seafood, Produce, and Floral. The store will also include an in-store Starbucks coffee kiosk, a Pharmacy including a drive-thru, and Drive-Up-N-GoTM grocery pick-up. Expected opening for the store is fall 2025.



“The Town of Sunnyvale is thrilled to provide our residents with this investment and add to our great quality of life,” said Mayor Saji George, who also serves as the Chair of the Sunnyvale 4B Economic Development Corporation. “Our residents have wanted this amenity for many years, and we’re excited about how this development will bring our community together.”



In Midlothian, Tom Thumb and Horton TX LLC broke ground on a 59,000-square-foot store, with the opening estimated to occur in spring 2026. About an hour north in Sanger, Tom Thumb and Malouf Interests marked the groundbreaking of a 50,000-square-foot store. This company expects this location will open in Fall 2025. Like the Sunnyvale location, the Midlothian and Sanger stores will feature a fully stocked center store, and the fresh departments, including Bakery, Deli, Meat & Seafood, Produce, and Floral. The store will also include an in-store Starbucks coffee kiosk, a Pharmacy including a drive-thru, and Drive-Up-N-GoTM grocery pick-up.