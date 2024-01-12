Costco To Develop Cold, Dry Storage Depot In Port St. Lucie, FL

The site will feature two facilities encompassing nearly 2 million square feet at the Sansone Group’s Legacy Park at Tradition.

Costco plans to develop a cold- and dry-storage depot in Port St. Lucie, Florida, bringing upwards of 500 jobs to the area.

The site, according to the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, will feature two facilities encompassing nearly 2 million square feet at the Sansone Group’s Legacy Park at Tradition.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said Costco’s investment is “another great economic development project” for the city.

“While this is a somewhat different Costco project than our city had worked toward in the past, the reality is that the jobs this Costco depot will bring us, at well above our county’s average wage, will make a huge, positive difference in the lives of 265 local families and the lives of the many others these families touch,” Martin said, “and that’s for the first phase alone.”

Phase One capital investment is projected at $55 million for the facility and $16 million for equipment, according to the economic development council. The first phase includes a 595,000-square foot cold- and dry-storage facility and will employ 265 people. In the second phase, a 1.06-million-square-foot dry goods distribution center will be constructed.

The Port St. Lucie City Council approved the site plan in early December and an incentive package in January.