Connor Industries Locating Operations To Coahoma County, MS

Boat manufacturer Connor Industries is locating new operations in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The project represents a corporate investment of at least $8 million and will create 56 jobs.

“We are thrilled to create new economic opportunity for the citizens of Coahoma County and the entire northwest Delta region,” said Connor Industries Founder and CEO Bill Connor. “We are grateful to all those in local, state and the federal U.S. government who have helped in the recruitment and funding of infrastructure necessary for Connor Industries to expand into Coahoma County, Mississippi. We are excited for the growth opportunities for our company represented by this expansion.”

Connor Industries’ new location will enable the company to manufacture and test boats year-round on the Mississippi River. The project involves the construction of a new 48,600-square-foot facility to house Connor Industries’ new Clarksdale operations, as well as public infrastructure improvements in north Coahoma County, including the construction of a new road over the Mississippi River levee and a river dock landing.

“Connor Industries’ new location in Coahoma County is another reminder of the incredible variety of resources that our state has to offer,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This significant private-sector investment will bring new opportunities to the people of Coahoma County that, in turn, will strengthen the area’s economy through local spending and a stronger tax base. I welcome Connor Industries to our great state, and I wish the company many years of success in the Mississippi Delta.”

“Our county is grateful that Bill Connor wishes to locate here,” said Coahoma County Board of Supervisors President Pat Davis. “We pledge our support to help him become among the most successful businesses in our state. We are grateful for the state and federal support necessary to make this project possible. We look forward to the new jobs Connor Industries will create for our citizens and the significant benefits those jobs will have on our local economy.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for site development and infrastructure improvements. Additional support is being provided through grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Delta Regional Authority.

“Each new economic development win is great news for our local communities and the entire state,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “Mississippi touts its pro-business policies to companies around the globe, and Connor Industries’ decision to locate in Coahoma County is a fantastic reminder that companies outside our state are increasingly looking here for business opportunities.”

Based in Canada, Connor Industries’ product line includes welded aluminum commercial, luxury and emergency response vessels. The company expects to complete construction next year and plans to fill the 56 jobs shortly after completion.