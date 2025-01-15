Contact Us

Connectivity Is Key When Selecting Commercial Real Estate

New report reveals most business leaders in the U.S. and UK plan to move to a new building within the next five years. Reliable connectivity is more important than ever.

Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity are among the most important considerations for business leaders when choosing their next facility, finds a recent study commissioned by Boldyn Networks. The report, “Location. Location. Connectivity.” surveyed over 2,000 business leaders across the U.S. and UK and found that this feature now outranks price and amenities when it comes to leasing decisions. While location still ranks as the top factor, Wi-Fi connectivity is a close second, followed by cellular connectivity.

With most business leaders (79% in the U.S. and 77% in the UK) looking to move to a new building within the next five years, these findings reflect the growing importance of reliable connectivity for commercial tenants.

connectivity
(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by pprothien)

The significance of connectivity extends beyond just leasing decisions: four in five business leaders surveyed believe that seamless connectivity has a direct impact on employee productivity. In fact, it is so important to day-to-day operations that nearly every respondent (96% U.S. and 94% UK) said they’re willing to pay more in rent to get more robust and reliable connectivity.

“To meet tenants’ connectivity expectations, today’s leading property owners are prioritizing network infrastructure. Exceptional connectivity fuels business operations, enhances productivity, and boosts employee satisfaction,” stated Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. “At Boldyn we are proud to collaborate with visionary real estate owners and developers across the country who understand the value of investing in advanced network solutions. Together, we design, build, and operate customized network solutions that cater to their unique connectivity needs for the long term.”

Connectivity and site selection, commercial real estate
Source: Boldyn Networks, “Location. Location. Connectivity.”

Smart Buildings: Demand On The Rise

The demand for smart building technologies is also on the rise: Nine out of 10 U.S. and UK business leaders agree that smart building systems would be good for their business and would improve the tenant experience.

The global smart building market is expected to reach $568.02 billion by 2032, driven by the need for sustainable, tech-enabled spaces. With real estate responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions, smart technologies—reliant on robust connectivity—will play a crucial role in creating a greener future.

“With the UK driving towards all new buildings being net-zero by 2030, smarter, connected buildings will become a significant way for business leaders to reduce their carbon footprint, optimize energy use and improve operational efficiency,” said Gearoid Collins, Commercial Director, Real Estate, Enterprise, Windfarms, UK & Ireland. “And employee expectations are changing towards smart and sustainable workplaces. We’re placing great emphasis on ensuring that business connectivity can support new services and applications that will change how we work today and tomorrow.”

