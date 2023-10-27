Connect Homes To Bring Up To 90 Jobs To Mesa, AZ

Connect Homes, a prefab housing provider, will open a new facility in Mesa, Arizona, in the first quarter of 2024, bringing upwards of 90 jobs to the community.

The company produces single-family, steel-framed modular homes and other housing solutions throughout the country. Its Mesa facility will have the capacity to produce up to 5,000 square feet of housing per week, according to a news release.

Chris Camacho, Greater Phoenix Economic Council President and CEO, said the Greater Phoenix area needs “innovative” companies like Connect Homes to bring unique ideas and quality manufacturing to the area.

“Their presence in Mesa will provide more options to residents looking for affordable, eco-friendly opportunities,” Camacho said.

The Mesa factory will be the second for prefab housing manufacturer, which built is first manufacturing facility in San Bernardino, California.

“Our new factory will play an integral role in providing elegant, affordable homes to prospective homeowners and shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness across the Mountain West,” said Deborah Casper, CEO of Connect Homes, “and we are grateful to the City of Mesa for welcoming Connect Homes to the region. We are committed to being a part of the solution to the acute housing shortage in California, Arizona, and across the country.”

‍Arizona’s manufacturing facility will be roughly three times larger than the San Bernardino location, according to the company, which launched in 2012 and is based in California.