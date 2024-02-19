Conecuh Sausage To Open Second Facility In Alabama

Conecuh Sausage is a family-owned business, established in Evergreen in 1947, that produces high-quality meats with a patented blend of seasonings.

A hickory-smoked sausage maker will invest nearly $58 million to establish its second production facility in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Conecuh Sausage, which Gov. Kay Ivey called a “landmark, homegrown brand,” expects to create 110 jobs in Covington County, Alabama, because of the expansion.

“I am thrilled to see that the company continues to grow and thrive right here in ’Sweet Home Alabama,’” Ivey said. “This growth project will allow Conecuh Sausage to extend the reach of its brand and put its distinctive Alabama flavors in even more kitchens.”

Establishing the facility in Andalusia is “exciting and important” for the city, according to its mayor Earl Johnson.

“We have been working for decades to be prepared when a company like Conecuh Sausage was ready to expand here, and we appreciate the Sessions family for their confidence in our community and the investment they are making here,” Johnson said. “I cannot overstate the positive impact this facility and the jobs it will generate will have on our community in the coming years.”

President John Crum Sessions and his son, John Henry Sessions, said they are eager to join the Andalusia community and help the local economy grow.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our production facilities and increase distribution to serve our loyal customers,” they said in a statement.