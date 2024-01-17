TAB, an international manufacturer of industrial, SLI and lithium-ion batteries, will invest $15 million to build a 66,700-square-foot facility in Liberty, Missouri. The Slovenian company will create 50 jobs in the Kansas City region over the next five years.

TAB USA will locate its first North American facility in Building C at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center. In addition to serving as TAB USA’s headquarters, facility operations will also include industrial battery assembly, distribution, and sales.

“The new facility in Liberty will allow TAB increased capabilities for distribution throughout North America and access to a skilled local workforce,” said Troy Livingston, CEO of TAB USA. “Whether in our vehicles or homes, batteries and electrical storage are an integral part of daily life, and TAB USA has the products our customers need to successfully power their lives and businesses.”

“With a 60-year history of battery production, this establishment of our U.S. headquarters confirms our legacy as a leading global energy supplier,” said Mag. Bogomir Auprih, Chairman of the Board of TAB. “The Kansas City region is an ideal hub, offering the positive business environment we need to achieve our goals.”

The new facility is projected to open in Q2 of 2024, with TAB USA planning to make additional investments over the first five years of operation to accommodate growth and the need for increased capacity.

A Strategic Location

TAB USA noted the Kansas City region’s central location and strong workforce as major factors in its site selection decision. The new location will provide TAB USA with proximity to its current North American customer base and the opportunity to distribute products quickly throughout North and South America.

“The selection of Missouri as the home of TAB USA’s first North American facility reaffirms our state’s strategic advantages for growing companies,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We have created a pro-business environment that provides stability for businesses as they enter the U.S. market or expand within it. Missouri stands ready to support the growth and success of TAB USA as it embarks on this exciting journey from its new U.S. headquarters.”

“We’re thrilled that an innovative, industry-leading employer like TAB USA has chosen our state as the location of its U.S. headquarters,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “TAB USA’s decision is a testament to Missouri’s ability to support businesses that are helping Missourians prosper. We’re grateful to all our partners who made this exciting project possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have for Liberty and our state’s economy.”

“We have a very deliberate strategy to attract international companies to Missouri, and we are excited TAB USA selected our great state for their first footprint in North America,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Missouri is well-suited for battery manufacturing, and TAB USA’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters here further solidifies our state’s position as a leading location for battery manufacturers.”

Liberty has attracted significant industrial projects in the last two years, resulting in approximately $1.2 billion in investments and nearly 7,400 jobs.

“We are pleased to welcome TAB USA to Liberty as the company’s first facility in North America and as its U.S. headquarters,” said Mayor Greg Canuteson. “This major investment highlights Liberty’s prime location for manufacturing and distribution throughout the United States and our City Council’s dedication to fostering a welcoming business environment.”

“TAB USA’s selection of Liberty, Missouri, for its first North American facility underscores the strategic advantages of the Kansas City region as a leading industrial hub and major attractor of foreign direct investment,” said Elli Bowen, vice president of KC SmartPort, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “Our region continues to attract companies looking to expand or invest in new operations in North America, thanks to prime access to transportation networks, an established talent pipeline and available Class A industrial product, and we’re excited to see TAB USA join that growing list.”

Frogfish Lands In St. Louis

Earlier in January, a German security company announced plans to open its first North American facility in St. Louis, Missouri. Frogfish Corp. specializes in surveillance cameras and other safety products. The company plans to create 20 new jobs at its new location.

“Frogfish is experiencing tremendous growth globally, and expanding into the North American market will allow us to continue to scale,” said Simon Strobel, President of frogfish Corp. “As we explored locations for our new office, St. Louis quickly became the top choice. The partnership and support we’ve received from the Missouri team has been outstanding, and having an office in the center of the U.S. will greatly benefit our company and our customers.”

“Choosing the St. Louis metro for its North American expansion indicates that frogfish Corp. sees what others around the world are seeing — the St. Louis region is primed for global growth,” said Maggie Kost, Chief Business Attraction Officer at Greater St. Louis, Inc. “We are thrilled to welcome frogfish to St. Louis and look forward to watching the company contribute to the growth and innovation of our expanding tech sector, a key strategic priority for the metro.”