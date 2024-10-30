EV Supplier, CGT Therapy, And Data Center Grow In Ontario And Alberta

Hanon Systems, a global supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions, is investing $155 million to construct a facility in Woodbridge, Ontario to manufacture cutting-edge e-compressors for electric vehicles (EVs). The new plant will be North America’s first high displacement e-compressor plant, allowing automakers in both Canada and the United States to meet the growing demand for critical components from Ontario’s rapidly expanding EV supply chain. Headquartered in South Korea, Hanon Systems is the one of the world’s largest automotive thermal and energy management solutions companies. This investment is part of a firm-wide strategy to expand the company’s global e-compressor manufacturing capabilities.

“We are pleased to expand our manufacturing presence to increase proximity to vehicle manufacturers and better meet customer demand. This expansion also demonstrates our commitment to growth and proves customer confidence in our ability to deliver electric compressors to the market,”said Nurdal Kücükkaya, President and Co-CEO of Hanon Systems.

Hanon Systems will invest $155 million into Woodbridge facility. (Photo: PR Newswire)

“We investigated several locations for the new plant. Our partnership with the Government of Ontario and Invest Ontario has been a significant element in our decision. We are proud to foster local community development and the growth of its economy,”said Subu Nagasubramony, President and Co-CEO of Hanon Systems.

Ontario is home to Hanon Systems’ first offshore manufacturing site, which commenced operations in 1989. It has since grown into a presence with over 970 employees across the company’s facilities in Belleville and Concord, supplying automakers across North America. This investment is expected to create nearly 300 new skilled jobs by the end of 2026.

“Hanon Systems’ latest expansion, which adds to their decades-long success here, once again demonstrates why Ontario is the place for auto companies to grow and transition to an electric future. At Invest Ontario, we remain focused on supporting investors along their journey with expertise and services they need to ensure their project’s success,” said Michael Fedchyshyn, Interim CEO of Invest Ontario

In Hamilton, Ontario, Omnia Bio Inc. opened its North American cell and gene therapy and AI center of excellence. (CNW Group/OmniaBio Inc.)

Also in Ontario, OmniaBio Inc. opened a new North American cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) center of excellence in Hamilton on October 17. The facility is now Canada’s largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) facility dedicated to CGT. The facility has been touted as a groundbreaking development for both the Canadian biotech industry and the broader global market.

This commercial-ready facility will enhance the manufacturing of these transformative therapies, increasing access and affordability to advanced medical treatments across North America. Initially founded by Canada’s Center for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM) and later joined, in partnership, by MEDIPOST, Co., Ltd., OmniaBio deploys over a decade of manufacturing and analytical technology expertise, developed through Canadian, U.S., and international partnerships.

“OmniaBio is partnering with clients to make these essential therapies more accessible and affordable for patients in North America and worldwide. This new facility puts us in a unique position as a specialist commercial CGT manufacturing leader tackling the toughest disease challenges head-on by combining an experienced team with advanced tools and solutions,” said Mitchel Sivilotti, President and CEO, OmniaBio Inc.

The new 120,000-square-foot site, located at McMaster Innovation Park and in close proximity to the U.S. border and Canada’s largest international airport, is designed to meet specialized needs such as critical cold chain logistics, dedicated staff training infrastructure, intelligently designed production flows, and a multi-modality layout facilitating both cell and vector-focused manufacturing. OmniaBio’s AI-enabled manufacturing will first focus on cellular immunotherapies and iPSC-based therapies.

eStruxture Building Largest Alberta Data Center

In Alberta, eStruxture, an AI and hyperscale-ready data center platform with 15 locations across Canada, is planning an investment of more than $750 million CAD for the full build of CAL-3. This will be the Canadian province’s largest and most advanced data center with 90MW capacity, driven by demand from AI and cloud providers. Slated to go live in the fall of 2026, CAL-3 is designed to deliver 90MW of power and will set a new standard for high-density computing in the region.

Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers. The company is the largest Canadian-owned data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

Todd Coleman, Founder, President, and CEO of eStruxture, emphasized the importance of this milestone: “CAL-3 is a significant, strategic investment, not only for eStruxture but for Alberta’s rapidly evolving digital and AI landscape. This expansion reinforces our commitment to driving the province’s digital economy forward, offering scalable and sustainable infrastructure that meets the growing demands of AI and cloud service providers. Calgary is pivotal to Canada’s tech future, and we’re proud to support its growth with this cutting-edge facility.”

Located in Rocky View County, just north of Calgary, CAL-3 is a Tier III design data center built to meet the rapidly growing demand from AI and cloud providers. CAL-3 combines top-tier performance with minimal environmental impact, reinforcing eStruxture’s commitment to sustainability while meeting the needs of next-generation technologies. The facility will offer multiple customizable data halls, providing flexibility and scalability to adapt to the rapid growth of its customers. Its fully redundant inter-site connectivity with eStruxture’s CAL-1 and CAL-2 facilities will enhance reliability.