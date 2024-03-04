Projections show that the Badger State could add more than 190,000 jobs by 2030.

By Kari Williams

From the January/February 2024 Issue

Wisconsin continues to see “record-low unemployment” and “record-high workforce participation,” according to Governor Tony Evers.

“This positive economic outlook is bolstered by the efforts of the folks here today—business, education, community, and nonprofit leaders—working to create opportunity and ensure that everyone can thrive here in the Badger State,” Gov. Evers said at the 2023 Wisconsin Economic Development Summit.

Plus, Wisconsin could add more than 190,000 jobs across occupations from 2020 to 2030, according to the Projections Unit of the Office of Economic Advisors at Job Center of Wisconsin.

Missy Hughes, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO, said the state’s partnerships between state and local governments, businesses, and nonprofits are paying off via efforts to train works for “high-demand jobs.”

For example, the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation received a $75,000 state grant to expand the Chippewa Falls Healthcare Workforce Training Institute’s Education Center. The institute offers training for those pursuing careers as certified nursing assistants and certified medication aides. It also provides training for community-based residential facilities and American Red Cross first aid.

“Quality health care services are essential to Wisconsin’s families and our economy, and the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute is preparing health care providers to tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” Hughes said. “Through hands-on, high-quality education, we can provide a brighter future for caregivers and patients alike.”

Also in the medical arena, American Orthodontics recently broke ground on the Northern Gateway Community Collective. The facility is expected to open in mid-2024, according to WEDC, and bring at least 180 jobs to the area over four years.

Kathleen Schilling, Executive Director of Ozaukee Economic Development, said they were thrilled to see the groundbreaking move forward.

“Ansay Development and the Village of Saukville have created an exciting new concept here for Ozaukee County by bringing in a top-tier manufacturer, while also providing the community with needed social resources and economic opportunities for all,” Schilling said.

Wisconsin Invests In Technology Opportunities

Additional economic opportunities have come to Wisconsin through technological investments. Microsoft will invest billions to expand its Mount Pleasant data center, according to Gov. Evers’ office.

As part of its commitment to the state, Microsoft already has set aside funds for:

Restoration of roughly 1.5 miles of Lamparek Creek ($4.2 million);

Water restoration projects throughout Racine County with Root-Pike Win ($100,000);

Support to the United Way of Racine County for programming and STEM education efforts ($200,000).

Gov. Evers said the Badger State is “thrilled” to see an operation like Microsoft find value in growing its in-state operations.

“We are also especially grateful for the collaboration of the many local partners that helped make this significant announcement possible,” he said. “Microsoft’s injection of billions of dollars to expand its operations in Mount Pleasant will have a positive impact that will be felt in the region and across our state for years.”

President Joe Biden also designated Wisconsin as a Regional Technology Hub for its work in personalized medicine and biohealth technology. The accolade allows the state to compete for up to $75 million in funding under the CHIPS Act and resulted in a $350,000 strategic development grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, according to WEDC.

“Wisconsin’s designation as a Regional Tech Hub is a testament to the strength of our state’s biohealth and personalized medicine industry,” Gov. Evers said. “As this sector continues to grow, it will mean more high-paying jobs and economic growth for our state, as well as innovations that will transform the future of medical care for people in Wisconsin and around the world.”

More than a dozen public and private entities also have created a consortium to “advance an economic development strategy aimed at bolstering Wisconsin’s leadership in personalized medicine and biohealth technology,” according to WEDC.

Consortium members include: the University of Wisconsin System Administration, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, GE HealthCare, Rockwell Automation, Exact Sciences Corporation, BioForward Wisconsin, Employ Milwaukee, Accuray, Plexus, WRTP Big Step, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Madison Area Technical College, the Madison Regional Economic Partnership (MadREP), and Milwaukee7.