Columbia Vehicle Group (Columbia), an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced it has selected Aiken County for the company’s first South Carolina operation. The company’s $12.2 million investment will create 180 new jobs.

Part of the Nordic Group of Companies, Columbia manufactures pure electric vehicles for industrial and commercial markets under the Columbia and Tomberlin brands. The company’s products, which include golf carts, utility vehicles, maintenance vehicles and e-bikes, are distributed globally.

“We are proud to welcome Columbia Vehicle Group to South Carolina’s thriving electric vehicle industry. This investment and the 180 jobs it will create in Aiken County represent another victory for our state’s exceptional workforce, and we look forward to the impact this will have throughout South Carolina in the years ahead,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.

“South Carolina prioritizes supporting our local supply chain to help make it easier to do business in South Carolina. We are pleased this effort contributed to Columbia Vehicle Group’s decision to relocate to Aiken County and look forward to supporting the company as it launches a new legacy in our state,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III explained.

Columbia is relocating manufacturing operations from Florida and Wisconsin to Aiken County for closer proximity to customers and its supply chain.

“We’ve been investing in great communities since 1947 with Aiken being a superb fit to our continued global expansion of the Tomberlin and Columbia brands. It has been a pleasure working with Aiken County and the S.C. Department of Commerce,” Michael Tomberlin, Columbia CEO stated.

Columbia will purchase and upfit and existing 154,480-square-foot facility located at 2063 University Parkway in Aiken. Operations will be phased in over the next 18 months.

“Columbia Vehicle Group’s selection of Aiken County for its manufacturing operations highlights our county’s low tax, manufacturing-friendly environment. We appreciate the confidence that Columbia places in our community and look forward to partnering with them in attracting additional industrial investment and job creation,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker explained.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Aiken County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

Western South Carolina Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury said, “We would like to thank Columbia Vehicle Group for choosing Aiken County for this investment and the new jobs that will be created. The adoptive reuse of an existing building and the continued diversification of our manufacturing sector is impactful to Aiken County.”