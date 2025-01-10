(Photo: Adobe Stock)

In the past year, Colorado institutions won $290 million in federal funding to support deep tech industries, including quantum, climate resilience and semiconductors. Each of these industries addresses a national technological need, and Colorado’s ecosystem—from its infrastructure to its workforce—is moving them forward.

An innovation hub is a physical or virtual space that brings together people to create and develop new ideas, products, and services. Innovation hubs can be a focal point of a city or a center within an innovation district. Innovation hubs encourage collaboration between different groups, such as researchers, companies, universities, and investors, and provide resources, such as workspaces, training programs, and mentorship opportunities. These locations also may encourage entrepreneurships, featuring incubators or accelerators for early-stage startups. Some innovation hubs have experts on hand to offer advice and direction, and these hubs might also help businesses improve processes, products, and services.

Continue reading…