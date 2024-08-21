Colorado Aerospace Business Center Takes Flight

In Colorado Springs, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Colorado Aerospace Business Center (CABC) was held on August 19. AZ Opportunity Fund, a firm specializing in the development of industrial real estate projects, marked the commencement of the first phase of this new industrial and retail development. The project in Colorado is poised to become a key hub for aerospace innovation in the region, according to the project materials.

Located on a 31-acre site, CABC will be developed in a series of phases, with the first building totaling 84,750 square feet of small-bay industrial warehouse space. This property was designed for up to four tenants and is expected to reach core and shell completion by the end of Q1 2026. Future phases, driven by market demand, will offer five additional industrial buildings ranging from 15,000 to 118,000 square feet, along with three retail pad sites at the prominent corner of the development.

CABC is positioned within close proximity to the Colorado Springs Airport, Peak Innovation Park, Schriever Air Force Base, and the U.S. Space Force headquarters. This location has attracted a robust workforce and significant private employers such as Amazon, Frito Lay, L3Harris, The Aerospace Corporation, and Northrop Grumman.The Center is also located within multiple economic development zones — including the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone, Opportunity Zone (OZ), Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), and Commercial Aeronautical Zone (CAZ).These designations offer substantial benefits, including tax advantages, streamlined customs processes, and access to the area’s aerospace ecosystem.

Groundbreaking for the Colorado Aerospace Business Center in Colorado Springs. (Photo: ARCO/Murray)

Brady Welsh, Principal at AZ Opportunity Fund, said at the groundbreaking, “The Colorado Aerospace Business Center is a testament to the growth and innovation happening in Colorado Springs. We are committed to creating a business park that not only meets the current needs of aerospace companies but also anticipates their future requirements. CABC will provide a unique blend of specialized infrastructure and amenities that will make it a premier location for aerospace businesses of all sizes.”

AZOFund and ARCO/Murray, a single-source national design and construction firm, designed the project to accommodate the specialized infrastructure needs of high-tech and government contracting companies requiring fiber redundancy, rooftop antenna installation, and SCIF spaces. Several key features include heavy power, drive-in and dock high loading, the ability to fence individual buildings for additional security, and outdoor storage capabilities.

Rendering of Colorado Aerospace Business Center (Photo: ARCO/Murray)

Charlie McLean, Director of Business Development at ARCO/Murray, highlighted the collaborative efforts that brought the project to this stage: “Breaking ground on the Colorado Aerospace Business Center is a significant milestone, and we are excited to see this vision take shape. Our team at ARCO/Murray is dedicated to delivering a high-quality, flexible space that will support the diverse needs of the aerospace industry.”

AZ Opportunity Fund secured significant investment from Toda America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toda Corporation, one of Japan’s leading construction, engineering, and real estate investment companies. Toda America, Inc. has a long history of developing, owning, and managing high-quality assets in Asia and the United States, including factories, distribution warehouses, and office buildings.