Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home / Aerospace / Colorado Aerospace Business Center Takes Flight

Colorado Aerospace Business Center Takes Flight

The new development in Colorado Springs, CO will cater to the needs of aerospace companies.

In Colorado Springs, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Colorado Aerospace Business Center (CABC) was held on August 19. AZ Opportunity Fund, a firm specializing in the development of industrial real estate projects, marked the commencement of the first phase of this new industrial and retail development. The project in Colorado is poised to become a key hub for aerospace innovation in the region, according to the project materials.

Located on a 31-acre site, CABC will be developed in a series of phases, with the first building totaling 84,750 square feet of small-bay industrial warehouse space. This property was designed for up to four tenants and is expected to reach core and shell completion by the end of Q1 2026. Future phases, driven by market demand, will offer five additional industrial buildings ranging from 15,000 to 118,000 square feet, along with three retail pad sites at the prominent corner of the development.

CABC is positioned within close proximity to the Colorado Springs Airport, Peak Innovation Park, Schriever Air Force Base, and the U.S. Space Force headquarters. This location has attracted a robust workforce and significant private employers such as Amazon, Frito Lay, L3Harris, The Aerospace Corporation, and Northrop Grumman.The Center is also located within multiple economic development zones — including the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone, Opportunity Zone (OZ), Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), and Commercial Aeronautical Zone (CAZ).These designations offer substantial benefits, including tax advantages, streamlined customs processes, and access to the area’s aerospace ecosystem.

Groundbreaking for the Colorado Aerospace Business Center in Colorado Springs. (Photo: ARCO/Murray)

Brady Welsh, Principal at AZ Opportunity Fund, said at the groundbreaking, “The Colorado Aerospace Business Center is a testament to the growth and innovation happening in Colorado Springs. We are committed to creating a business park that not only meets the current needs of aerospace companies but also anticipates their future requirements. CABC will provide a unique blend of specialized infrastructure and amenities that will make it a premier location for aerospace businesses of all sizes.”

AZOFund and ARCO/Murray, a single-source national design and construction firm, designed the project to accommodate the specialized infrastructure needs of high-tech and government contracting companies requiring fiber redundancy, rooftop antenna installation, and SCIF spaces. Several key features include heavy power, drive-in and dock high loading, the ability to fence individual buildings for additional security, and outdoor storage capabilities.

Rendering of Colorado Aerospace Business Center (Photo: ARCO/Murray)

Charlie McLean, Director of Business Development at ARCO/Murray, highlighted the collaborative efforts that brought the project to this stage: “Breaking ground on the Colorado Aerospace Business Center is a significant milestone, and we are excited to see this vision take shape. Our team at ARCO/Murray is dedicated to delivering a high-quality, flexible space that will support the diverse needs of the aerospace industry.”

AZ Opportunity Fund secured significant investment from Toda America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toda Corporation, one of Japan’s leading construction, engineering, and real estate investment companies. Toda America, Inc. has a long history of developing, owning, and managing high-quality assets in Asia and the United States, including factories, distribution warehouses, and office buildings.

Check out all the latest news related to Colorado economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
Sponsored Content

Aerospace, ARCO/Murray, AZ Opportunity Fund, colorado, Colorado Aerospace Business Center, Colorado Springs, Cushman Wakefield, Economic Development, Single Location

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama: The Talent Is Still Here

The fastest growing economy in the country is right here in the Southeast—and Gadsden, Alabama is centrally located for success.

Listen Now – South Carolina Embraces The Future: A Talk With Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III

From launch to legacy, companies find opportunity for growth and profitability in South Carolina. Hear success stories, and what the future holds for the next generation of business.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Tech Firms Expand Into Maricopa County, Arizona

Next

Mississippi Moves The Needle On Business Attraction

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly