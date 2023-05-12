Clark Beverage Group Plans Expansion In Mississippi

Clark Beverage Group will add 30 new jobs with its $100 million expansion in Madison County, Mississippi.

The expansion involves the addition of new sales and distribution facility, as well as the acquisition of more equipment to better serve the consumers of Mississippi and neighboring states. The company’s investment will help support more local suppliers, and the new employees will be paid above the county’s and state’s average wages.

“This $100 million investment and expansion into the Madison County Mega Site represents Clark Beverage Group’s commitment to our employees and their families for growth, as well as our strong relationship with our consumers and communities which we serve every day in Mississippi,” said Ken Skutnik, Clark Beverage Group Chief Operating Officer.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance in support of the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Madison County also is assisting with the project.

“We’ve created an environment that makes it easy to start and grow a business in Mississippi, and because of that companies are expanding across our state. Clark Beverage Group’s expansion in Madison County will create 30 good-paying, high-quality jobs for Mississippians and further strengthen Mississippi’s already strong economy. This is another win for Madison County and Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Clark Beverage Group, a fourth-generation family-owned bottler, is headquartered in Kentucky and started distributing Coca-Cola in 1903. The company offers a diverse group of national and international brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee and employs about 950 people across the five states. Clark Beverage Group operates five locations in the state.

The new facility is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.