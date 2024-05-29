Clarios Investing $16M To Expand In Oconee County, South Carolina

Clarios, a global leader in advanced battery solutions, today announced it is expanding operations in Oconee County, South Carolina. The company will invest approximately $16 million and create 12 new jobs.

“We are pleased to see Clarios thriving and expanding in our state. The company’s investment and new jobs represent increased opportunities for Oconee County and reinforce that South Carolina is a place where businesses can prosper,” stated Governor Henry McMaster.

The 9,000-square-foot expansion will include infrastructure improvements and new, high-tech molding and assembly equipment to increase production of important components for advanced batteries at Clarios’ plant located at 1204 Old Walhalla Highway in West Union.

“With advanced energy being an essential part of economic growth, we are pleased to have part of the Clarios network in our state. This expansion demonstrates that South Carolina’s companies are working to meet the demands of an evolving market,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

Based in Glendale, Wisconsin, Clarios is a leading battery manufacturer, producing over 150 million advanced, low-voltage batteries for the mobility industry each year.

“As Clarios continues to grow our AGM battery business, we are excited to expand our footprint in Oconee County, and to welcome new employees to this site. The components we make at this facility are critical to supporting the future of transportation, and our decision to expand production here, speaks to the high quality of this workforce,” stated Clarios President of U.S. and Canada Gerardo Gonzelez-Aleu

One of 16 U.S. operations, the Oconee County facility produces component parts for Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries which are critical for use in new automotive technologies.

“Oconee County is thrilled and appreciates Clarios’ commitment to grow their West Union operation. Clarios is one of Oconee’s leading manufacturers, and the expansion represents the outstanding business climate and manufacturing workforce our community affords advanced manufacturers. The project is the latest example of Oconee County being a top shelf for business location,” stated Oconee Economic Alliance President Jamie Gilbert

“Clarios has been an outstanding neighbor and good corporate citizen in Oconee County. We are pleased they have decided to reaffirm their commitment to Oconee and the State of South Carolina by announcing a multimillion-dollar expansion here. The expansion is a further testament that with the excellent work ethic of our citizens, our outstanding business environment, and our area’s amazing beauty and quality of life that Oconee County is a great place to live and work,” said Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

Operations are expected to be online in January 2025.