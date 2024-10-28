2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 1st!

Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Great Plains » Missouri

CHOMPS Maker, Energy Company To Invest Over $68M In Missouri Growth

Western Smokehouse Partners will create 280 jobs with a new manufacturing facility in Mexico, while Martin Energy Group will create 225 jobs in Tipton.

Western Smokehouse Partners will invest more than $67 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Mexico, Missouri, creating 280 new jobs. The 300,000-square-foot facility will specialize in the production of CHOMPS brand meat sticks. The location will feature state-of-the-art equipment and is expected to open by the end of summer 2025.

Western Smokehouse Partners began in 1978 in Greentop, MO as two companies founded by Sam Western and Jim Hankes. After the establishment of its Mexico location, the company will operate a total of six facilities with more than 1,100 employees. The company also has manufacturing plants in Galesburg, IL; Springfield, IL; Burlington, IA; and Shelley, ID.

“We are very excited to continue our growth by opening this new plant in partnership with CHOMPS,” said Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. “The City of Mexico and State of Missouri’s welcoming and support was essential to our decision to further expand our presence in Missouri. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to meeting the growing demand for better-for-you meat snacks and we look forward to growing in this location for years to come.”

Western Smokehouse Partners, Missouri
Governor Mike Parson visits the future site of Western Smokehouse Partners in Mexico, Missouri. (Photo: Gov. Parson / LinkedIn)

“Western Smokehouse Partners’ new facility in Mexico is exciting news for the community and our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s success is yet another example of the rapid growth of Missouri’s thriving manufacturing industry. We’re pleased to see a quality employer like Western Smokehouse Partners continuing to expand, create jobs, and make a positive difference for Missourians.”

For its expansion, Western Smokehouse Partners will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with recruitment and training needs.

“We’re proud to support Western Smokehouse Partners as it embarks on the latest chapter of its Missouri-made success story,” said DED Director Michelle Hataway. “This leading manufacturer is once again demonstrating its ability to help Missourians prosper through an ongoing commitment to quality, growth, and community partnership.”

Martin Energy Group Expands In Tipton

Martin Energy Group (MEG) will invest $1.7 million to expand in Tipton, creating 225 new jobs. MEG supplies and services the full spectrum of power generation products, including generator sets, switchgear, gas handling skids, boilers, waste heat recovery systems, absorption chilling systems, carbon credit monitoring systems, and more. Founded in Pennsylvania, MEG is now based in Tipton.

“We are excited to partner with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to expand our business and create more career opportunities in central Missouri,” said Marcus Martin, CEO of Martin Energy Group. “These expansions enable us to continue production of our products here in Missouri and lead to more career opportunities in rural central Missouri.”

In support of its expansion project, MEG will benefit from the Missouri Works program.

“Martin Energy Group’s expansion is yet another example of our state’s ability to support business growth,” said Gov. Parson. “This leading company’s investment and job creation is a welcome result of our low costs, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We congratulate Martin Energy Group on its success as it continues to grow and benefit Missourians in Tipton and beyond.”

Check out all the latest news related to Missouri economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Daily News, Featured, Food Processing, Incentives, Taxes & Financing, Industry Clusters/Hubs, Manufacturing, Missouri, Workforce Development

Business Incentives, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Economic Development, Governor Mike Parson, Manufacturing, Martin Energy Group, Mexico, missouri, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Missouri Works Program, Single Location, Tipton, Western Smokehouse Partners

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

Watch Now: Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

View this free video webinar and learn about the strategies for success manufacturing leaders are using to grow their business in the 21st Century.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent... San Antonio, Texas.

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

Previous

DHL Express And Anthro Energy Investing $316M Into New Facilities In Kentucky

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly