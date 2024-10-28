W estern Smokehouse Partners will invest more than $67 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Mexico, Missouri, creating 280 new jobs. The 300,000-square-foot facility will specialize in the production of CHOMPS brand meat sticks. The location will feature state-of-the-art equipment and is expected to open by the end of summer 2025.

Western Smokehouse Partners began in 1978 in Greentop, MO as two companies founded by Sam Western and Jim Hankes. After the establishment of its Mexico location, the company will operate a total of six facilities with more than 1,100 employees. The company also has manufacturing plants in Galesburg, IL; Springfield, IL; Burlington, IA; and Shelley, ID.

“We are very excited to continue our growth by opening this new plant in partnership with CHOMPS,” said Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. “The City of Mexico and State of Missouri’s welcoming and support was essential to our decision to further expand our presence in Missouri. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to meeting the growing demand for better-for-you meat snacks and we look forward to growing in this location for years to come.”

Governor Mike Parson visits the future site of Western Smokehouse Partners in Mexico, Missouri. (Photo: Gov. Parson / LinkedIn)

“Western Smokehouse Partners’ new facility in Mexico is exciting news for the community and our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s success is yet another example of the rapid growth of Missouri’s thriving manufacturing industry. We’re pleased to see a quality employer like Western Smokehouse Partners continuing to expand, create jobs, and make a positive difference for Missourians.”

For its expansion, Western Smokehouse Partners will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with recruitment and training needs.

“We’re proud to support Western Smokehouse Partners as it embarks on the latest chapter of its Missouri-made success story,” said DED Director Michelle Hataway. “This leading manufacturer is once again demonstrating its ability to help Missourians prosper through an ongoing commitment to quality, growth, and community partnership.”

Martin Energy Group Expands In Tipton

Martin Energy Group (MEG) will invest $1.7 million to expand in Tipton, creating 225 new jobs. MEG supplies and services the full spectrum of power generation products, including generator sets, switchgear, gas handling skids, boilers, waste heat recovery systems, absorption chilling systems, carbon credit monitoring systems, and more. Founded in Pennsylvania, MEG is now based in Tipton.

“We are excited to partner with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to expand our business and create more career opportunities in central Missouri,” said Marcus Martin, CEO of Martin Energy Group. “These expansions enable us to continue production of our products here in Missouri and lead to more career opportunities in rural central Missouri.”

In support of its expansion project, MEG will benefit from the Missouri Works program.

“Martin Energy Group’s expansion is yet another example of our state’s ability to support business growth,” said Gov. Parson. “This leading company’s investment and job creation is a welcome result of our low costs, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We congratulate Martin Energy Group on its success as it continues to grow and benefit Missourians in Tipton and beyond.”