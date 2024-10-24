Contact Us

Chobani Redefines Future Of The Urban Office With New NYC HQ

Chobani House represents a long-term commitment to New York City, bringing business operations, a community kitchen, an incubator lab, and an innovation center under one roof.

Business leaders and local governments are struggling to navigate changes in the commercial real estate market to address a forever changed landscape of urban needs. In response, Chobani LLC is embracing a new vision for how businesses can invest in and deliver sustained impact for their home community. The food and beverage company, originally known for its Greek yogurt, plans to open Chobani House in New York City by the end of 2025. By combining business, community investment, and impact, the building — located in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood — will serve as a new model for urban development.

Chobani House will be home to the company’s global business headquarters, where employees will work in office four days a week. It will also feature:

  • A community kitchen that prepares nutritious meals for those in need;
  • An innovation center that supports Chobani’s business and brings together global food scientists to advance solutions to help eradicate hunger; and
  • An incubator lab for emerging NGOs and non-profits who are focused on social impact.

“There is huge value in Chobani House being located in the heart of New York City – with its rich tapestry of people, energy, grit, and determination,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. “This city is unlike any other place on Earth, and it’s an amazing place to call one of our homes, ensuring we can continue to attract top talent.”

“Chobani House offers a new vision for the urban office that is about much more than just running the business,” Ulukaya added. “From our new home in New York City, we’ll continue to bring amazing food to consumers around the world, and we’ll also increase our impact in NYC, offer a place for young NGOs to grow, as well as advance food science that can help fight hunger. Today, more than ever, it’s up to business to invest and innovate to ensure our urban communities thrive. The best days of New York – and many cities – are still to come.”

Chobani New York
Chobani House, NYC (Source: Chobani, LLC)

New York City has been home to Chobani for more than a decade. Establishing Chobani House demonstrates a new chapter for the company and represents a significant commitment to the city over the next 30 years. Located in the heart of downtown New York at 360 Bowery, the more than 120,000-square-foot building will include experiential retail space and provide an extraordinary environment to collaborate, create, and deliver on Chobani’s global mission of good food for more people. Chobani House is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We’re making New York State the best place in America to do business — and Chobani’s commitment to grow in New York City is a testament to our diverse talent, skills and industries,” commented Governor Kathy Hochul. “With its expanded footprint in the Empire State, Chobani is supporting our dairy farmers, empowering refugees, and making New York a healthier place.”

Chobani House will also be home to Tent Partnership for Refugees, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya. This network of over 400 major companies is committed to helping refugees across a dozen countries in the Americas and Europe access local labor markets by helping them become job-ready and connecting them to work. It will also house Shepherd Futures, the family office of Hamdi Ulukaya, which recently acquired Anchor Brewing in San Francisco. In addition, Chobani House will further allow the company to deepen its longstanding support for non-profit organizations fighting hunger through new partnerships with The Lower Eastside Girls Club and The Center for Wellbeing, and Hunger Free America.

