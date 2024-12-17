Chlorum Solutions USA LLC, will develop its first small-scale U.S. chlor-alkali plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. The plant will enhance local supply chain resilience in the U.S. chemical industry with its decentralized model tailored for this purpose. With an investment of more than $70 million, this plant in the Greater Phoenix area aims to set a new standard in proximity-based chemical production, reducing transport risks and reliance on long-haul shipping.

“Safety and efficiency are top priorities,” said Daniel Croce, CEO of Chlorum Solutions USA. “Our small-scale, local model reduces risks and costs associated with transporting liquefied chlorine gas across the country, aligning with increased customer preferences for localized production.”

Chlorum Solutions USA will invest $70 million into Casa Grande, AZ chemical plant. (Photo: Adobe Stock/industrieblick)

“Chlorum Solutions USA’s new facility showcases Arizona’s attractiveness for international companies and high-growth industries,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “With a commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, Chlorum Solutions is an important addition to Arizona’s supply chain and highlights the rapid economic growth taking place in Casa Grande and the entire state.”

“Chlorum Solutions USA’s unique capabilities related to chemical production will help ease the burdens on the supply chain and support manufacturers in Greater Phoenix with more local options to partner with,” said Chris Camacho, President & CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Casa Grande’s notable ascension as a home for manufacturing continues to bolster the regional ecosystem, and the city will be looked to as an important component of national chlor-alkali production.”

Chlorum Solutions USA’s Casa Grande facility represents a significant investment in the region, creating long-term value for the community. The project will generate permanent roles, including positions for engineers, operators, and administrative staff, contributing to the local economy. During construction, the project will support numerous jobs, providing opportunities for local contractors and suppliers. Beyond direct employment, the plant will spur regional growth by attracting industries that rely on chlor-alkali products as feedstock.

Chlorum Solutions USA is committed to community engagement and plans to collaborate with local workforce training initiatives to help equip residents with the skills needed for these opportunities. Chlorum Solutions USA­ will bring its Arizona-based products to market in collaboration with Univar Solutions, a global chemical distributor, aimed at providing reliable access to essential chemicals.

3D Barrier Bags Opens Manufacturing Plant In Chandler

3D Barrier Bags Inc., a leader in the production of customized, high-barrier foil bags, has opened its new manufacturing facility in Chandler. Spanning 22,000-square-feet, the facility will serve as a key operational hub for the company.

This new location in the Greater Phoenix area will enhance 3D Barrier Bags’ ability to meet the growing demand for its products in the aerospace, defense and OEM markets, providing shorter lead times and improved accessibility for West Coast clients. Chandler, strategically located to serve as a complement to the company’s existing Orlando, Florida headquarters, will enable 3D Barrier Bags to deepen its relationships with its current customer base while reaching new partners across the region.

“Chandler is an ideal location for our new manufacturing facility,” said Ben Lewis, CEO of 3D Barrier Bags Inc. “The city’s growing industrial base, coupled with its proximity to key markets, allows us to better serve the needs of our clients. We’re also excited about the opportunity to engage with the local community, provide job opportunities and offer continued training and development for our employees. This expansion reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation in the packaging industry.”

3D Barrier Bags has opened its new manufacturing facility in Chandler, AZ. (Photo: 3D Barrier Bags)

“We are proud 3D Barrier Bags has chosen Arizona for its West Coast location,” said Watson of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “3D Barrier Bags’ expansion will enhance Chandler’s thriving manufacturing industry and highlights Arizona’s attractiveness for manufacturing excellence while creating quality jobs.”

3D Barrier Bags Inc. is committed to using only the highest-quality materials in its products. The company utilizes QPD-listed, Mil-PRF 131L (formerly Mil-PRF-131K) Class 1 materials that are FDA-approved and manufactured in BRC-accredited facilities. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, 3D Barrier Bags maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring the highest standards of quality and service. The company’s extensive expertise enables it to serve both small businesses and large corporations with tailored, reliable solutions.

This expansion comes at a time of significant growth for 3D Barrier Bags Inc. With a solid and loyal customer base already established in the West, the new facility positions the company to take on new challenges and opportunities. The Chandler plant will play a critical role in helping 3D Barrier Bags meet the demands of an expanding market.