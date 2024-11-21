A s part of the CHIPS for America program, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) is entering negotiations to invest up to $300 million in advanced packaging research projects in Georgia, California, and Arizona to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies essential to the semiconductor industry. The expected recipients are Absolics Inc. in Georgia, Applied Materials Inc. in California, and Arizona State University in Arizona.

These competitively awarded research investments, each expected to total as much as $100 million, represent novel efforts in advanced substrates. Advanced substrates are physical platforms that allow multiple semiconductor chips to be assembled seamlessly together, enable high-bandwidth communication between those chips, efficiently deliver power, and dissipate unwanted heat. The advanced packaging enabled by advanced substrates translates to high performance computing for artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation wireless communication, and more efficient power electronics.

Such substrates are not currently produced in the U.S. but are foundational to establishing and expanding domestic advanced packaging capability. Up to $300 million in federal funding will be paired with additional investments from the private sector, bringing the expected total investment across all three projects to over $470 million. This combined effort will help ensure U.S. manufacturers stay competitive and continue to drive technological innovation, giving companies a stronger edge in global competition.

“The key to the United States’ long-term competitiveness hinges on our ability to out-innovate and out-build the rest of the world. That’s why the R&D side of the CHIPS for America Program is so fundamental to our success, and these proposed investments in advanced packaging underscore the work we’re doing to prioritize every step of the semiconductor supply chain pipeline,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Emerging technology like AI requires cutting-edge advances in microelectronics, including advanced packaging. Thanks to President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’ leadership, and through these proposed investments, we are positioning the United States as a global leader in designing, manufacturing and packaging the microelectronics that will fuel tomorrow’s innovation.”

“Today’s awards are vital to secure America’s global leadership in semiconductors – making sure the supply chain here in America is on the cutting edge from end to end,” said National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard.

The CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program

Rising power consumption, computational performance in AI data centers, and scalability in mobile electronics will not be solved with current packaging technology. The CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) set aggressive technical targets for the substrates that all three entities are expected to meet or exceed. The projects will play a vital role in helping to ensure that American innovation drives cutting-edge developments in semiconductor research and development (R&D) and manufacturing.

“Advanced packaging is essential to the development of the advanced semiconductors that are the drivers of emerging technology like artificial intelligence,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Laurie E. Locascio. “These first investments of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program will drive breakthroughs that address a critical need in the CHIPS for America’s mission to create a robust domestic packaging industry where advanced node chips manufactured in the U.S. and abroad can be packaged within the United States.”

(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Danang)

The proposed projects are: