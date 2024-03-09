Central Texas Communities Mark Projects To Bring 700+ Jobs

Last week, the cities of Robinson, Pflugerville, and Sugar Land highlighted business relocation and expansions representing new and retained jobs in the manufacturing sector.

Across Central Texas this past week, three corporate relocation and expansion projects were representative of business growth around the state, with more than 700 jobs part of the investments highlighted. Business Facilities’ 2023 State of the Year has continued its economic growth during the first quarter of 2024.

In Robinson, TX, Walmart is building on its investment in the Lone Star State with the establishment of a new milk processing facility in the Greater Waco Region. The project is expected to create nearly 400 new jobs and $350 million in capital investment. Expected to be complete in 2026, this is Walmart’s first milk processing facility in Texas. It will feature more than 310,000 square feet of production and distribution space.

“We’re excited to be able to provide Texas and its surrounding states with high-quality milk sourced primarily from Texas dairy farmers,” said Walmart Manufacturing Vice President Bruce Heckman. “This new facility continues our commitment to building a more resilient and transparent supply chain and ensuring our customers’ needs are met for this everyday staple.”

The investment will build on the company’s significant presence in the Lone Star State — currently more than 175,000 associates and approximately 590 retail units, 22 distribution centers, and three fulfillment centers.

EVS Metal Finds Ideal Site, Remains In Pflugerville, TX

In Pflugerville, TX, precision metal fabrication company EVS Metal will be building a 175,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The company acquired 14.5 acres in the city’s One Thirty Business Park, and a groundbreaking was held at the end of February. EVS Metal has been operating in Pflugerville since 2001, and this relocation within the city is due to the expanding semiconductor industry in the region.

According to the owners, the new location near the intersection of SH130 and Pecan Street has easy access to EVS Metal customers with access to major transportation routes for efficient distribution and logistics operations.

“We are excited to start this new chapter at the One Thirty Business Park. Our new facility will allow us to scale our operations and continue delivering the high-quality, precision metal products our customers expect from us,” said Robert Evans, Vice President of Operations at EVS Metal. “We are grateful for the support from the PCDC and the local community throughout this process.”

The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation (PCDC) was instrumental in retaining EVS Metal, assisting in the search for a suitable property for the new facility. “Over the past 18 months, the PCDC has worked with EVS Metal to extend Impact Way and all utilities to our remaining acres in the One Thirty Business Park,” said Amy Madison, PCDC Executive Director. “The subdivision of this property provided the just-in-time delivery to retain this long-time partner in our community and gave EVS Metal an excellent strategic location for their growing business.”

Kristen Cepak, President and CEO of the Pflugerville Chamber, Madison, and Evans, delivered welcoming remarks at the February 28 groundbreaking with key stakeholders to mark the beginning of the construction. The new facility, slated for completion in 2025, is expected to create and retain over 80 jobs.

Outside Houston, EMS Vehicle Maker Frazer Moves To Sugar Land

In the Houston metro, Frazer, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, has chosen Sugar Land, TX as the location for its new 150,000-square-foot headquarters. Representing a $4 million investment, the company will relocate to Sugar Land from Houston, creating 286 jobs. The company is leasing its new headquarters from CVH Capital Partners LLC in a two-story facility on a 10.65-acre site, within minutes from several major roadways, including U.S. 59, and less than 30 minutes from Houston.

“Being just minutes outside of Houston, Sugar Land has always been on our radar,” said Laura A. Griffin, CEO of Frazer. “It’s home to a growing business environment, a robust workforce, and reliable infrastructure. It’s an ideal destination for us to grow and serve our customers.”

Frazer has provided vehicles suitable for licensing and use as mobile clinics, mobile stroke units and ambulances to fire and emergency medical services organizations nationwide for over 30 years. The company is leasing its new headquarters from CVH Capital Partners LLC, which was formerly occupied by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The two-story facility sits on a 10.65-acre fenced and landscaped site, minutes to several major roadways, including U.S. 59, and less than 30 minutes from Houston.

Sugar Land Economic Development and Tourism (SLOEDT) facilitated the Frazer’s expansion, working with company leadership and the City of Sugar Land on various incentive and financing options. “We are committed to boosting our business community and empowering our workforce by fostering business relationships,” said Elizabeth Huff, Executive Director of Economic Development and Tourism for SLOEDT. “Frazer’s expansion is proof of our success in this endeavor.”

