CBRE Group To Open Financial Headquarters in New York City

The firm's investment management business will operate at the Lever House in Midtown Manhattan.

CBRE Group, Inc. will establish its global financial headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The move reflects CBRE’s increasing financial presence in New York, the growth of its investment management business and the company’s greater intertwinement with the public and private capital markets through its mergers-and-acquisition activity and coinvestments in real estate and other assets. CBRE expects to occupy the Lever House space in the fourth quarter of 2025.

At Lever House, CBRE will lease 64,350 square feet of contiguous space on six floors. Four floors will house CBRE Investment Management’s headquarters operations, including its Co-CEOs, Chief Financial Officer, and various corporate functions that support the company globally, as well as national lines of business that interact directly with the capital markets. The remaining two floors will be dedicated to an Industrious flex workspace targeted to senior executives.

CBRE has partnered with Industrious to deliver the global financial headquarters under a managed fixed-flex lease. Industrious will manage the design, buildout, operations, and experience of the entire space as well as operate the adjacent flex workplace. This will allow CBRE to grow its occupancy over time, share in amenities and programming with that workspace and benefit from profits generated by the workspace.

New York City
CBRE Group will establish its global financial headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. (Photo: LinkedIn/CBRE Group)

“Lever House is a premier address that will help us to attract top real estate finance talent,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s located in the heart of Midtown’s financial district and is a convenient walk to 200 Park, which has been the hub of our New York operations for more than 30 years. The floors overlooking a landscaped third floor atrium will enable us to create a compelling workplace experience, and we are excited to be entering into this first-of-its-kind operating model with Industrious.”

“We’re very excited to partner with CBRE on this project and deliver a space their people will want to go to everyday,” said Jamie Hodari, Industrious’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Equally exciting is the value to CBRE we can provide through this new mode of occupancy. I think their team is going to love it and it could point the way forward for a new kind of corporate HQ.”

Lever House, an iconic and architecturally significant building in New York City, was designated as the city’s first modernist landmark in 1982. In 2023, Lever House co-owners WatermanClark and Brookfield Properties completed a $100 million redevelopment, featuring a revitalized lobby, ground-level public plaza and modernized building systems.

