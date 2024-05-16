Carolina Nonwovens To Manufacture In Northwest Ohio

The National Spinning Co. subsidiary plans to invest $4 million and create close to 30 jobs, expecting to open later this year.

Carolina Nonwovens, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Spinning Co., Inc., has announced plans to begin manufacturing in northwest Ohio in Fostoria. Facility preparation and equipment installation is currently taking place, and the plant is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2024.

The Fostoria plant will house a new nonwoven production line and ancillary processes. Additional space for logistics, engineering, quality control, product design, and offices will fill the facility. It is anticipated that at least 28 jobs will be added initially with potential for future expansion. The company, which plans a total investment of approximately $4 million, will serve multiple industries, including automotive, construction, appliance and bedding.

Commenting on the expansion, General Manager Ed Hull stated, “We are excited by the opportunity to expand our geographical footprint in order to continue serving our customers with enhanced production capacity.” Sales Director Greg Gerald added, “It has been great to see many of our automotive, industrial, and construction customers’ business grow, as our own business has grown. We look forward to using our added capacity to support further growth with our existing customers, as well as expanding our product lines with new customers and into new markets (in the Midwest).”

“We could not be more pleased with the progress Carolina Nonwovens has made since we acquired it in 2012. We appreciate the efforts of the entire team and the opportunities this opens for our associates, trading partners, local economies and shareholders. The assistance provided by staffs of the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, the Regional Growth Partnership, JobsOhio, Sutton Bank, Ohio Logistics, the county of Seneca and the town of Fostoria contributed significantly to our decision to locate the new state-of-the-art nonwovens facility in Fostoria, Ohio,” Said Jim Booterbaugh, National Spinning President and CEO.

In selecting Northwest Ohio over other locations, the company recognized Fostoria’s proximity to its Midwest customers as well as finding a suitable building as key factors in its decision.

“Ohio has one of the nation’s largest and most skilled manufacturing workforces, and Carolina Nonwovens’ key customers, including those in the automotive sector, are easily accessible from Seneca County. It’s clear why company leaders chose this new location in Fostoria for its first manufacturing facility in Ohio, which creates up to 30 quality new jobs,” Said J.P. Nauseef, President & CEO, JobsOhio.

“Working alongside the leadership team of the Carolina Nonwovens on this project has been wonderful. Their presence is set to greatly benefit both Fostoria and the State of Ohio. We sincerely value their commitment to our community and eagerly anticipate a continued partnership in the years ahead,” Stated Renee Smith, President, Fostoria Economic Development Corporation.