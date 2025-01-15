Cardiff Products Invests $99.6M In South Carolina

Cardiff Products Corporation, a beverage manufacturer, has selected Lexington County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $99.6 million investment will create 94 new jobs.

“Cardiff Products Corporation is proud to announce the expansion of our operations with a new facility in Lexington County, South Carolina,” said company President Stew Cardiff. “At Cardiff Products Corporation, our corporate values have remained steadfast over the years. We are excited to bring these values to Lexington County and to work alongside its vibrant community. This new facility will not only support the growth of our business but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering innovation in the beverage manufacturing sector. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Lexington County and greater Columbia area, and we thank the county and its residents for welcoming us. Together, we aim to build a bright and prosperous future.”



Founded in Canada in 2019, Cardiff Products is a family-owned business that specializes in producing high-quality beverages for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Cardiff Products Corporation will invest $99.6 million in a Lexington County facility, creating 94 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Somechairakin)

The company produces plant-based, shelf-stable drinks and currently operates a highly automated facility in Ontario. Cardiff Products will open a state-of-the-art, aseptic co-packaging facility located at 4810 12th St. Extension in West Columbia.

“Cardiff Products Corporation’s investment will bring 94 jobs to Lexington County, creating opportunities across the Midlands. This decision reflects the strength of our workforce in attracting international companies. We are proud to welcome Cardiff Products Corporation and look forward to their success in the years ahead,” said Governor Henry McMaster.



“We are always proud when a company decides to establish operations in South Carolina and join our state’s dynamic business community. Cardiff Products Corporation’s $99.6 million investment in Lexington County will greatly enhance our state’s manufacturing industry and strengthen the local economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

Mesa Land Services Will Invest $1.3M In Charleston County Operation, Creating 24 Jobs

Mesa Land Services, a provider of easement acquisition and title search solutions, will establish its first operation in Charleston County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 24 new jobs. Mesa Land Services specializes in software to streamline the utility easement acquisition process. The company’s advanced technology and tools focus on making title management faster and more accurate for customers.

“As a woman-owned business specializing in title research and easement acquisition, I’m thrilled to bring our company to South Carolina. I’m excited to contribute to its growth by providing reliable, thoughtful solutions for landowners, developers and the broader community,” said Mesa Land Services President Julie Mote.

Mesa Land Services will invest $1.3 million in Charleston County facility, creating 24 jobs. (Adobe Stock/Dee)

Located in Mount Pleasant, Mesa Land Services’ new facility serves as the company’s headquarters and main office.

“Mesa Land Services’ decision to establish its first operation in Charleston County is a strong addition to our thriving business landscape. This $1.3 million investment and creation of 24 new jobs highlight South Carolina’s continued success in attracting innovative companies, and we are proud to welcome Mesa Land Services to our state,” said Gov. McMaster.

“We are delighted to see another new company joining our state’s growing business community. Mesa Land Services’ investment, new jobs and new operation represent a win for Charleston County, and we look forward to the company’s success in the years ahead,” said Secretary Lightsey.