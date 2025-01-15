Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » South Carolina

Cardiff Products Invests $99.6M In South Carolina

The beverage manufacturer will create 94 jobs in Lexington County. Meanwhile, Mesa Land Services will invest $1.3 million in Charleston County, creating 24 jobs.

Cardiff Products Corporation, a beverage manufacturer, has selected Lexington County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $99.6 million investment will create 94 new jobs.

“Cardiff Products Corporation is proud to announce the expansion of our operations with a new facility in Lexington County, South Carolina,” said company President Stew Cardiff. “At Cardiff Products Corporation, our corporate values have remained steadfast over the years. We are excited to bring these values to Lexington County and to work alongside its vibrant community. This new facility will not only support the growth of our business but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering innovation in the beverage manufacturing sector. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Lexington County and greater Columbia area, and we thank the county and its residents for welcoming us. Together, we aim to build a bright and prosperous future.”
 
Founded in Canada in 2019, Cardiff Products is a family-owned business that specializes in producing high-quality beverages for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

South Carolina
Cardiff Products Corporation will invest $99.6 million in a Lexington County facility, creating 94 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Somechairakin)

The company produces plant-based, shelf-stable drinks and currently operates a highly automated facility in Ontario. Cardiff Products will open a state-of-the-art, aseptic co-packaging facility located at 4810 12th St. Extension in West Columbia.

 “Cardiff Products Corporation’s investment will bring 94 jobs to Lexington County, creating opportunities across the Midlands. This decision reflects the strength of our workforce in attracting international companies. We are proud to welcome Cardiff Products Corporation and look forward to their success in the years ahead,” said Governor Henry McMaster.
 
“We are always proud when a company decides to establish operations in South Carolina and join our state’s dynamic business community. Cardiff Products Corporation’s $99.6 million investment in Lexington County will greatly enhance our state’s manufacturing industry and strengthen the local economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

Mesa Land Services Will Invest $1.3M In Charleston County Operation, Creating 24 Jobs

Mesa Land Services, a provider of easement acquisition and title search solutions, will establish its first operation in Charleston County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 24 new jobs. Mesa Land Services specializes in software to streamline the utility easement acquisition process. The company’s advanced technology and tools focus on making title management faster and more accurate for customers.

“As a woman-owned business specializing in title research and easement acquisition, I’m thrilled to bring our company to South Carolina. I’m excited to contribute to its growth by providing reliable, thoughtful solutions for landowners, developers and the broader community,” said Mesa Land Services President Julie Mote.

South Carolina
Mesa Land Services will invest $1.3 million in Charleston County facility, creating 24 jobs. (Adobe Stock/Dee)

Located in Mount Pleasant, Mesa Land Services’ new facility serves as the company’s headquarters and main office.

“Mesa Land Services’ decision to establish its first operation in Charleston County is a strong addition to our thriving business landscape. This $1.3 million investment and creation of 24 new jobs highlight South Carolina’s continued success in attracting innovative companies, and we are proud to welcome Mesa Land Services to our state,” said Gov. McMaster.

“We are delighted to see another new company joining our state’s growing business community. Mesa Land Services’ investment, new jobs and new operation represent a win for Charleston County, and we look forward to the company’s success in the years ahead,” said Secretary Lightsey.

Check out all the latest news related to South Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Corporate Headquarters, Economic Development, Featured, Food & Beverage, Food Processing, Foreign Direct Investment, Industries, Logistics/Warehouse/Distribution, Site Selection Factors, South Carolina, USA - Southeast

Beverage Manufacturer, Capital Investment, Cardiff Products Corporation, Charleston County, Lexington County, Mesa Land Services, SC Commerce, Single Location, Site Selection, south carolina

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

Messer Plans More Than $70M Expansion In Arkansas

Next

Connectivity Is Key When Selecting Commercial Real Estate

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly