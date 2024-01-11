Capital Concrete Adds 5th Facility In South Carolina

Capital Concrete Co. will invest $8.25 million to construct a facility in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

The construction materials supplier expects to create 17 jobs with the new operation in Ridgeway, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Capital Concrete Co.’s continued success in South Carolina is a testament to the state’s positive economic climate,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “The company’s $8.25 million investment in Fairfield County will reinforce its commitment to building a South Carolina-based brand.”

Rusty Shealy, Capital Concrete President, said the company is excited to partner with Fairfield County and South Carolina.

“The site in the Walter Brown Industrial Park is well situated for future growth and will further job creation and investment in the region, and we look forward to being a good corporate citizen in this regard,” Shealy said.

The industrial park is a more than 70-acre area in Fairfield County located on Commerce Boulevard at Cook Road.

Capital Concrete currently has four locations in South Carolina and was founded in 2006 in Lexington, South Carolina. The other locations are in Lexington, Calhoun, Elgin, and Batesburg.

The new site is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2024.