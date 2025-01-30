Cannabis Testing Facility Locates in Alabama, Invests $3.4M

Green Heath Laboratories has announced a new, state-of-the-art testing facility in Foley, Alabama. This facility will create up to 50 high-paying jobs over the next three years and represent approximately $3.4 million in capital investment for the City of Foley, located in Baldwin County on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Green Health Laboratories is a fully licensed and ISO/IEC accredited laboratory that specializes in advanced testing for the cannabis and hemp industries. The company focuses on manufacturing compliance tests that ensure product quality and safety for cultivators, processors, and manufacturers. This facility will be one of the exclusive testing facilities in the State of Alabama for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

“This project is a collaboration between the City of Foley and the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (BCEDA) and is a direct result of the creation of the health and wellness zone in north Foley,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “Our efforts are focused on bringing medical services and technologies to our citizens and our area. Green Health Laboratories is a perfect example of the high-tech industries we want to see in Foley. I welcome them and any others to our City,” said Hellmich.

Photo: Adobe Stock/Aung Myo

The facility, to be located in an existing building on Section Avenue in Foley, will begin operations in the first quarter of 2025. Green Health Laboratories is committed to recruiting top talent from across the southeast by offering starting salaries above the average wage in Baldwin County, with an estimated payroll of over $5 million.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to serve the consumer community and the state of Alabama in their journey towards sophistication and public safety within the realm of cannabis,” said Brandon Biles, President, and Natalie Siracusa, Lab Director, Green Health Laboratories. “We are committed to helping build a safe and reliable industry that consumers and producers alike are proud of and can sincerely trust.”

“We started this journey over 18 months ago, working with the City of Foley on a medical zoning overlay district concept that is now called the Foley Health and Wellness Village to encourage more medical services and related projects in the area,” said Lee Johnson, Executive Vice President of BCEDA. “This strategy has helped us recruit economic development project opportunities like Green Health Laboratories in other parts of the city, and we expect more momentum in this target industry sector in 2025 and beyond.”