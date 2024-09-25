Xanthan Gum, Biologics, and Sustainable Fuel Invest In Ontario, Nova Scotia

Jungbunzlauer, a sustainable ingredients producer from Austria, and Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc., a GMP biologics manufacturer based in Canada, are growing in Ontario. These two companies announced their intentions to invest in the province this week.

Jungbunzlauer, a producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources for use in food, beverage, and health and beauty products, will invest $200 million into Canada’s first xanthan gum manufacturing facility in Port Colborne, Ontario. This new operation will create 50 jobs, representing a 30% increase in the company’s Canadian workforce. The increased capacity will allow Jungbunzlauer to meet demand for xanthan gum in North America.

Jungbunzlauer will invest $200 million to build a manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Linkedin/Jungbunzlauer)

“Today marks a significant milestone for our North American business as we expand our Ontario facility here in Canada. This site not only reinforces our commitment to providing our partners with top-quality, natural bio-gums but also highlights our dedication to sustainability. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone whose hard work and dedication made this expansion possible and a special mention to the City and people of Port Colborne, and Invest Ontario for their support,” said Bruno Tremblay, CEO Jungbunzlauer.



The Port Colborne site will produce a high quality, food grade xanthan gum used to improve texture and thickness in plant-based foods, toothpaste, oil-based salad dressings, cosmetics, cleaners, and more. This expansion is part of the company’s strategy to grow their natural bio-gums and expand their support for North American customers.

Jungbunzlauer currently employs 165 people in a nearly 50,000-square-foot facility in Port Colborne and will engage with local universities and colleges to expand co-op and research opportunities. Ontario’s skilled workforce is one of the leading factors for expanding operations here.

Meanwhile, in Mississauga, Ontario, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. plans to build a GMP Biologics manufacturing facility to manufacture monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and protein therapies for clinical and commercial applications.

This investment is complemented with support from the Federal Government of Canada, and a contribution through the Strategic Initiative Fund (SIF), and the facility will bolster Canada’s biomanufacturing capabilities and preparedness for future pandemics, while strengthening the biologics ecosystem and employment base in the country.

This manufacturing facility investment follows the completion of Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s Development & Pilot Scale-up facility, which has been operational since January 2024. This biologics initiative is a pivotal step in Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s strategic vision to provide a suite of integrated solutions.

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. will build a biologics manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Invest In Canada)

In Nova Scotia, Simply Blue Group To Open Aviation Fuels Hub

Simply Blue Group, a developer of clean energy projects, has announced the Goldboro site in Nova Scotia, formerly proposed as Goldboro Liquified Natural Gas Project, as the location for their major sustainable aviation fuels hub. This development marks a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion into North America.

Approximately 755 acres of contiguous land have been secured by Simply Blue Group for development in Goldboro: 266 acres previously owned by Pieridae and 489 acres owned by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

The REP in Goldboro will utilise renewable electricity generated from Simply Blue Group’s solar and wind farms in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s. A dedicated transmission line will connect these facilities, ensuring a seamless flow of self-produced power. This renewable energy, along with Nova Scotia’s sustainable biomass and water resources, will be utilized to produce approximately 150,000 tonnes of SAF per year.

Simply Blue Group will build an aviation fuels hub in Nova Scotia, Canada. (Photo: Simply Blue Group)

Hugh Kelly, CEO & Co Founder of Simply Blue Group, said, “We are very excited to be developing the Goldboro site into a renewable energy park. The sustainable aviation fuel that we will produce there will play an essential part in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and combating climate change. SAF is a drop-in fuel that matches the performance of conventional jet fuel while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 90% compared to conventional jet fuel.”