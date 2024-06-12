By Lisa Segelman

From the May / June 2024 Issue

Canada is the world’s second-largest country, by total area. Amidst its size and natural beauty, the nation has a strong, established manufacturing base and some noteworthy competitive advantages leading the evolution of advanced manufacturing.

Key to developments in manufacturing is the government support that industry enjoys which is a factor in their success. The country has been cited as the best place to do business in the G20, the premier intergovernmental forum for international economic cooperation, for the next five years and has a stellar education system which has led to Canada having the world’s most educated workforce.

Canada is also one of the top three countries for foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows worldwide in 2023.

“In Canada, we are building the economy of the future. We have the resources, the people, and the expertise, and our 15 free trade agreements give you access to 1.5 billion consumers in over 50 countries. If you’re looking for a second home, Canada is your answer,” says Laurel Broten, CEO of Invest in Canada, the nation’s FDI attraction and promotion agency.

Five Thriving Industries

Clean, Green Energy. Canada is a key global player in the transition to a net-zero future and has become a top destination for global companies that are focused on expanding their green energy projects.

“Canada’s commitment to ESG practices attracts like-minded global companies that can meet their own high ESG standards by investing here. The existing supply chain needs to be cleaner and greener. Consumers are demanding it, and Canada is in the perfect position to facilitate that change,” adds Broten.

Canada ranks #17 out of 150 most sustainable countries, #2 globally for green energy investment attractiveness and #2 on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

EV Battery Supply Chain. Canada ranks first in the world for global lithium-ion battery supply chains, according to a February 2024 report released by BloombergNEF. This marks the first time that China has not claimed the number one position. Canada’s consistent manufacturing and production advances, and strong ESG credentials, have helped it become a leader in forming the battery supply chains of the future.

Critical Minerals. Canada is also among the top 10 producers of nickel, cobalt, graphite, and aluminum, providing investors with ready availability of ethically sourced critical minerals.

Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing. Canada has a highly skilled labor force that specializes in STEM fields and backed by strong R&D. Global companies focused on biosciences, pharmaceuticals, and medical technologies benefit in Canada from first-rate academic institutions, vast research networks and opportunities for collaboration in research and skills development.

Value-added Agriculture. Canada is one of the world’s top exporters of agricultural commodities. Its agribusiness has earned a global reputation for its sustainable practices and wide range of high-quality outputs. Government initiatives support cutting-edge technologies in agri-tech and agri-food to improve production and processing.

Recent Corporate Investments In Canada

Honda is geared up for the creation of a comprehensive electric vehicle value chain in Alliston, Ontario. The company aims to establish a full Canadian EV supply system involving all aspects of production from raw materials procurement to the finished vehicles, with production to begin in 2028 for a projected 240,000 EVs per year. Honda’s investment of CA$15 billion (US $11 billion) secures the employment of its existing 4,200 Ontario employees and adds another 1,000 jobs.

Also in April, the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announced agreements that will strengthen Canada’s semiconductor industry and further develop the assembly, testing and packaging (ATP) capabilities for semiconductor modules to be used across a wide range of applications including telecommunications, high performance computing, automotive, aerospace & defense, computer networks, and generative AI, at IBM Canada’s plant in Bromont, Quebec. The agreements reflect a combined investment valued at approximately CA $187 million.