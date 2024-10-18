Does your community have a Deal of the Year story to share? Enter by November 1, 2024.
Business Facilities is accepting submissions for its 2024 Deal of the Year Awards — the annual recognition of economic development projects making an impact on their communities. The editors are seeking project entries from economic development organizations (EDOs) that showcase impactful, innovative, and successful corporate relocation or expansion projects.
The winning projects showcase significant capital investment, job creation, economic impact, and innovation in attracting or retaining a company in the EDO’s region. Entries are being accepted through November 1, 2024.
The Business Facilities 2024 Deal of the Year Awards comprise four top projects — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
And, the Business Facilities 2024 Impact Awards recognize project investments deemed to have significant impact based on a specific aspect of the project. All entries submitted for Deal of the Year are considered.
To qualify for entry, the relocation, expansion, or retention decision must have occurred no earlier than September 1, 2023.
The awards will be announced in January 2025, and the winners will be featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Business Facilities.
To see the top projects awarded last year in January 2024, see the Business Facilities 2023 Deal of the Year winners: Platinum Award; Gold Award; Silver Award; Bronze Award; and the Impact Awards.