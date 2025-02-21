Business Facilities has launched a call for entries for our 2025 Economic Development Organization Awards (EDOs) that shine a spotlight on programs and initiatives that EDOs have implemented with focus on attracting and retaining companies in their communities. Economic development teams, including those at State, Regional, County, City, and Utility entities are invited to submit an entry by April 1, 2025.

Now in its third year, this Business Facilities‘ awards program features winners in the magazine’s May/June 2025 issue. Does your organization lead a program that’s made your location stand out to corporate site selectors and site selection consultants?

See last year’s winners — Read the 2024 Business Facilities EDO Awards stories here.

Relevant aspects of economic development include, but are not limited to:

Innovative incentives or legislation

Workforce Development: Education Programs/Partnerships (K-12, higher education, training/vocational)

Workforce Development: Upskilling/Reskilling/Training

Logistics & Infrastructure: Initiatives/Funding/Partnerships

Urban/Cities Growth

Rural Development

Supporting Entrepreneurs/Emerging Industries

Quality of Life

Housing Initiatives

Marketing Tools/Technology

*Individual relocation, expansion, and retention projects are not eligible for the EDO Awards.

Nominations can be accepted from any member of an economic development organization (U.S. or international). Corporate site selectors, site selection consultants, utility industry members, and others active in the industry are also able to nominate. Winners will be recognized in the May/June 2025 issue of Business Facilities and on BusinessFacilities.com. There is no charge to submit a nomination.

Questions? Contact Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director at acosgrove@groupc.com.

We look forward to receiving your entry by April 1, 2025! Click here to submit your entry.