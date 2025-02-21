×

Call For Entries! Business Facilities 2025 EDO Awards: Submit your entries by April 1.

Contact Us

Advertise
Editorial Calendar
Request Location information
Newsletters

Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Economic Development

Call For Entries: Business Facilities 2025 EDO Awards

Business Facilities editors invite economic development teams to submit innovative initiatives for our annual awards recognizing EDOs. Enter by April 1.

Business Facilities has launched a call for entries for our 2025 Economic Development Organization Awards (EDOs) that shine a spotlight on programs and initiatives that EDOs have implemented with focus on attracting and retaining companies in their communities. Economic development teams, including those at State, Regional, County, City, and Utility entities are invited to submit an entry by April 1, 2025.

Now in its third year, this Business Facilities‘ awards program features winners in the magazine’s May/June 2025 issue. Does your organization lead a program that’s made your location stand out to corporate site selectors and site selection consultants?

See last year’s winners — Read the 2024 Business Facilities EDO Awards stories here.

Relevant aspects of economic development include, but are not limited to:

  • Innovative incentives or legislation
  • Workforce Development: Education Programs/Partnerships (K-12, higher education, training/vocational)
  • Workforce Development: Upskilling/Reskilling/Training
  • Logistics & Infrastructure: Initiatives/Funding/Partnerships
  • Urban/Cities Growth
  • Rural Development
  • Supporting Entrepreneurs/Emerging Industries
  • Quality of Life
  • Housing Initiatives
  • Marketing Tools/Technology

*Individual relocation, expansion, and retention projects are not eligible for the EDO Awards.

Nominations can be accepted from any member of an economic development organization (U.S. or international). Corporate site selectors, site selection consultants, utility industry members, and others active in the industry are also able to nominate. Winners will be recognized in the May/June 2025 issue of Business Facilities and on BusinessFacilities.com. There is no charge to submit a nomination.

Questions? Contact Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director at acosgrove@groupc.com.

We look forward to receiving your entry by April 1, 2025! Click here to submit your entry.

Economic Development, Featured, Site Selection Factors

Business Incentives, corporate expansion, Economic Development, Economic Development Awards, EDO Awards, Site Selection, Workforce Development

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Explore Minnesota

With a diverse economy built on industry-leading companies, thriving small businesses, high innovation rates, world-class infrastructure and a skilled, educated, and engaged workforce, there’s room for everyone to thrive.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

supply chain

Listen Now – Supply Chain Gateway: Virginia

From the Port of Virginia to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion and an eye on air cargo facilities growth, Virginia connects business to markets, domestic and global.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

Utah: Serious Business, Great Quality Of Life

Next

Quiz of The Week: What Do You Know About Arizona?

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly