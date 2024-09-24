Contact Us

Call For Entries! Business Facilities 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards

Business Facilities editors are accepting submissions for the 2024 Deal of the Year Awards through November 1, 2024.

BUSINESS FACILITIES’ 2024 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Business Facilities is now accepting submissions for its 2024  Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact. The editors are seeking entries from economic development organizations (EDOs) to showcase impactful, innovative, and successful corporate relocation or expansion projects in their locations. The winning deals showcase the efforts put forth by EDOs to successfully secure a corporate relocation, expansion, or retention in their communities. A significant aspect to the Business Facilities Deal of the Year Awards is evaluating the positive effects the deal will have in the community. Submit your project entry by Friday, November 1, 2024.

The awards will be announced in January 2025, and the winners will be featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Business Facilities.

The Business Facilities Deal of the Year Awards comprise Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards. In addition, the Business Facilities 2024 Impact Awards will recognize project investments that are having, or will have, significant impact through a relocation or expansion, focusing on a specific aspect of a project.

We look forward to learning about the standout investments that took shape in your community in 2024! Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

See last year’s Deal of the Year winners: Platinum Award; Gold Award; Silver Award; Bronze Award; and the Impact Awards.

economic development deal
Click for more information and to submit your entry for the 2024 Deal Of The Year.

