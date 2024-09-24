BUSINESS FACILITIES’ 2024 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Business Facilities is now accepting submissions for its 2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact. The editors are seeking entries from economic development organizations (EDOs) to showcase impactful, innovative, and successful corporate relocation or expansion projects in their locations. The winning deals showcase the efforts put forth by EDOs to successfully secure a corporate relocation, expansion, or retention in their communities. A significant aspect to the Business Facilities Deal of the Year Awards is evaluating the positive effects the deal will have in the community. Submit your project entry by Friday, November 1, 2024.

The awards will be announced in January 2025, and the winners will be featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Business Facilities.